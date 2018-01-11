[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump that this week’s breakthrough inter-Korean meeting could lead to talks between the U.S. and North Korea. The two leaders spoke over the phone last night following President Moon’s New Year’s press conference.



The South Korean and American presidents had a 30-minute phone conversation that started at 10 PM last night. President Moon Jae-in briefed his American counterpart, Donald Trump, about the outcomes of Tuesday's high-level inter-Korean talks and the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to senior presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Young-chan. The two presidents also forecasted that the latest inter-Korean talks could lead not only to North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, but also to US-North Korea talks to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Accordingly, future progress on the inter-Korean dialogue will be shared closely with the United States. According to senior secretary Yoon, President Trump said that if North Korea wants to talk, the U.S. is open to dialogue with North Korea at the right time and under the right circumstances. The U.S. President stressed that there will be no military strikes of any kind against North Korea while the inter-Korean dialogue is ongoing. President Moon said the outcomes of the latest inter-Korean talks can be attributed to President Trump's firm principles and full cooperation. The two leaders agreed that maintaining a firm stance is necessary in making the inter-Korean talks a success. President Trump also promised to send Vice President Mike Pence as the chief delegate of the U.S. delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Previously, the two leaders had talked on the phone on January 4th and agreed not to hold joint military exercises during the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Improving Ties

입력 2018.01.11 (14:57) 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52) News Today

