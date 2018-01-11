[Anchor Lead]



The PyeongChang Olympics talks have paved the way for more inter-Korean dialogue. But tougher negotiations are ahead. Military talks between the two Koreas may begin as early as next week.



During high-level talks earlier this week, the two Koreas agreed to hold defense talks which South Korea had proposed last July.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "The two Koreas agree that military tensions must be defused and agreed to hold defense talks to resolve this issue."



The first phase in the agenda for military dialogue is expected to focus on providing working level support for a successful PyeongChang Winter Olympics. As a record-sized North Korean delegation is expected to come for the winter games by land, there is much to be discussed related to their transportation method and procedures as well as means of communication. A Defense Ministry official in Seoul has said that as the North's delegation is expected to cross over the Military Demarcation Line in their travel to the South, passage procedures and security guarantees will be the first areas of discussion. Following a decision on the North's delegation size, working level military talks with Pyongyang will likely open as early as next week. Once discussions related to the Olympics go well, the agenda could expand from there to include topics such as stopping mutual slander. The level of dialogue can also be raised to be led by higher ranking officials.



[Soundbite] Prof. Sin Beom-cheol(Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy) : "We can discuss topics such as a halt to North Korean provocations and establishing a hotline to prevent accidental clashes between the Koreas."



The Yellow Sea military communication channel which has been restored after 23 months will be used for the two Koreas to communicate in terms of proposing talks or holding written discussions.

