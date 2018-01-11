KBS NEWS

폭설·난기류 덮친 제주공항…“이틀째 양말도 못 갈아신어”
SNS로 전하는 제주·김포공항 “오가지도 못하고…또 노숙?
제주지역에 3일째 폭설이 내리면서 항공편 운항에 차질이 빚고 있다. 제주공항은 11일 오전 8시...
[GO!현장] 주변 얼음 잡고 버틴 10살 초등학생 ‘극적 구조’
[고현장] 주변 얼음 잡고 버틴 10살 초등학생 ‘극적 구조’
어제(10일) 충북 청주시의 한 저수지에 얼음이 깨지면서 한 초등학생이 빠졌습니다...

Military Talks
입력 2018.01.11 (14:59) | 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The PyeongChang Olympics talks have paved the way for more inter-Korean dialogue. But tougher negotiations are ahead. Military talks between the two Koreas may begin as early as next week.

[Pkg]

During high-level talks earlier this week, the two Koreas agreed to hold defense talks which South Korea had proposed last July.

[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "The two Koreas agree that military tensions must be defused and agreed to hold defense talks to resolve this issue."

The first phase in the agenda for military dialogue is expected to focus on providing working level support for a successful PyeongChang Winter Olympics. As a record-sized North Korean delegation is expected to come for the winter games by land, there is much to be discussed related to their transportation method and procedures as well as means of communication. A Defense Ministry official in Seoul has said that as the North's delegation is expected to cross over the Military Demarcation Line in their travel to the South, passage procedures and security guarantees will be the first areas of discussion. Following a decision on the North's delegation size, working level military talks with Pyongyang will likely open as early as next week. Once discussions related to the Olympics go well, the agenda could expand from there to include topics such as stopping mutual slander. The level of dialogue can also be raised to be led by higher ranking officials.

[Soundbite] Prof. Sin Beom-cheol(Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy) : "We can discuss topics such as a halt to North Korean provocations and establishing a hotline to prevent accidental clashes between the Koreas."

The Yellow Sea military communication channel which has been restored after 23 months will be used for the two Koreas to communicate in terms of proposing talks or holding written discussions.
