Sticking Points

The two Koreas have delivered a joint statement for the first time in years. Still, many sticky issues remain, from the denuclearization of the North to the question of whether South Korean assistance to a North Korean Olympic delegation could violate sanctions on the regime.



South and North Korea clarified in Article One of their joint statement that the South will provide all necessary expenses for a North Korean delegation to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The government will have to resolve all issues, including costs for the stay of the North Korean delegation that is predicted to consist of 400 to 500 members. The government is reviewing how to respond to a view that its assistance to the North Korean delegation may be a violation of sanctions on Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] Baek Tae-hyun(Spokesman, Unification Ministry) : "We will review the issue in close consultations with the UN Sanctions Committee and other related countries including the U.S. in order to prevent controversy over a possible violation of sanctions on North Korea."



Another crucial task is to reach a quick agreement on holding reunions of families separated by the Korean War, which should resume as soon as possible with surviving dispersed families getting older.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister (Following inter-Korean talks, Jan. 9)) : "North Korea has its own reasons and stances. The two Koreas agreed to more discussions the issue of separated families in future talks."



Some observers say that North Korea's response to denuclearization in a joint news conference foretells a bumpy road lying ahead for Seoul's plan to lead the latest inter-Korean talks to negotiations on the North's nuclear program.



[Soundbite] Ri Son-kwon(North Korea's Chief Delegate (Final meeting, Jan. 9)) : "They are spreading ridiculous rumors that the ongoing talks are about denuclearization. All of our cutting-edge strategic weapons, including atomic bombs, hydrogen bombs and inter-continental ballistic rockets, completely target the U.S."



While giving positive responses to the inter-Korean agreement, U.S. media outlets stressed that South Korea and the U.S. need to maintain solid cooperation in pursuing North Korea's denuclearization, citing Chairman Ri's remarks.

Sticking Points

입력 2018.01.11 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52) News Today

