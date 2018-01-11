[Anchor Lead]



The Olympic flame that will burn during the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang next month has arrived in Incheon. Yesterday alone 140 people took part in the Olympic torch relay. The torch is scheduled come to Seoul this weekend.



With only a month to go until the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Olympic flame bearers in Incheon gathered in one place. They watch intensely as an instructor demonstrates how to carry the 1.3-kilogram Olympic torch with flair. Now it's time for the torch bearers to each run a 200-meter segment with the flame. Everyone there wished for the successful hosting of the Olympics.



[Soundbite] Hwang Sang-moo(Anchor, KBS 9 O'clock News) : "I hope that the Olympics held in my home town of PyeongChang would be successful and propel Korea forward."



Three residents from Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province also joined the relay. They came on behalf of the Jecheon citizens who had suffered immense loss from the deadly fire in December.



[Soundbite] Jo Han-sol & Lee Bong-yun(Jecheon Resident) : "The relay was cancelled due to the fire, so the three of us came to Incheon to participate in the relay."



Yesterday alone 140 people ran the 31.3-kilometer route through downtown Incheon, with golf star Pak Se-ri taking up the last leg.



[Soundbite] Pak Se-ri(Golf Star) : "I'm glad to be a part of this event. I will fervently cheer for the PyeongChang Olympics to be a great success."



The Olympic flame that traveled all over Korea to drum up support for the games since November will arrive in Seoul this Saturday after touring Incheon for three days.



[Soundbite] "We wish for the success of the PyeongChang Olympic Games!"

