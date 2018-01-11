[Anchor Lead]



With growing prospects that the two Koreas will enter the PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony together, the joint flag bearers may be a male South Korean and a female North Korean athlete, according to some forecasts. Here’s more.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea marched together for the very first time in the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Athletes of the two Koreas holding hands left a big impression around the world. The Korean entry became a key event of the opening ceremony as it well reflected the message of peace encouraged by the International Olympic Committee. The two Koreas held joint entries for a total of nine times through the 2007 Winter Asian Games in Changchun, China, after which it did not happen though there was much talk of it. If a joint entry is decided for the PyeongChang Games, it will be the tenth in history and the first time in 11 years. The two Koreas will enter the ceremony last and likely carry the Korean Unification Flag which is the customary rule. The number of athletes taking part in the opening ceremony will be determined based on the size of the delegations of both Koreas. Who will be the joint flag bearers is drawing the most interest, and they're most likely to be a South Korean male and a North Korean female athlete. Given the sequence in the past, the order this time around will be a South Korean man and North Korean woman bearing the flag in the opening ceremony in PyeongChang.

Opening Ceremony

입력 2018.01.11 (15:05) 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52) News Today

