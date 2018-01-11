Minimum Wage Hike

[Anchor Lead]



Ten days have passed since the legally-set minimum wage rose by more than 16 percent compared to last year. The higher minimum wage is causing many employers to avoid hiring any new employees and to cut down working hours. Here are some of the unintended side effects of the new minimum wage.

​

[Pkg]



This university has reduced the number of contract security guards and cleaners by 27 people this year. It has not filled the vacancies left by 32 workers who retired at the end of last year. Existing workers are demanding the employment of new workers, saying that the school is using part-timers, instead. In response, the school said that with surging wages, retirement is a way to naturally decrease the number of workers and a minimal way to reduce costs. 94 security guards of a Seoul apartment received advance notices of dismissal last year and took legal action by seeking an injunction halting the decision.



[Soundbite] (Apartment Security Guard) : "There was no dialogue or explanation. So workers are deeply worried and anxious. Some workers are trying to find new jobs."



Owners of small businesses such as convenience stores and gas stations are cutting down working hours of their employees. This convenience store owner has decided to increase his shift by six hours on weekends starting this month.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "I can reduce labor costs by working more myself. I decided to increase my workhours in order to save on labor costs."



The government plans to actively promote an employment stability fund and strongly crack down on violations in order to ensure the soft landing of a rise in the minimum wage. Labor market experts say that it is necessary to monitor changes in the labor market for at least three months in order to properly assess the higher minimum wage's effects on jobs and salaries.

