KBS NEWS

뉴스

폭설·난기류 덮친 제주공항…“이틀째 양말도 못 갈아신어”
SNS로 전하는 제주·김포공항 “오가지도 못하고…또 노숙?
제주지역에 3일째 폭설이 내리면서 항공편 운항에 차질이 빚고 있다. 제주공항은 11일 오전 8시...
[GO!현장] 주변 얼음 잡고 버틴 10살 초등학생 ‘극적 구조’
[고현장] 주변 얼음 잡고 버틴 10살 초등학생 ‘극적 구조’
어제(10일) 충북 청주시의 한 저수지에 얼음이 깨지면서 한 초등학생이 빠졌습니다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Youth Unemployment
입력 2018.01.11 (15:08) | 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Youth Unemployment 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Youth unemployment last year came to a record high ten percent. The new minimum wage could have an even bigger impact on young people in the workforce.

[Pkg]

Two women in their 20s are preparing for a written exam to enter a company. It's nothing new. They studied all throughout last year as well.

[Soundbite] (Job Seeker (Voice modified)) : "I wrote over 20 applications last year alone."

The nation's youth unemployment rate posted 9.9% last year, the highest since 2000 when data began to be compiled based on the current method. The unemployment rate Korean youths feel at hand is much higher at something close to 23%. The country's total unemployment remains the same at 3.7% as the previous year but the job market has apparently tightened for young people. The total number of employed people is also not growing as much. The growth in employment fell to the 200-thousand range in October and continued in this range for three straight months, which is the first since 2010. People employed in the manufacturing sector, regarded to offer relatively nice jobs, have dropped by more than 10-thousand. In recent days, the drop is particularly more noticeable in the food and accommodation sectors in which many small-scale self-employed people work. Just last month, the employment number in these fields was down by 50,000, the sharpest fall in nearly 6 years. But there's speculation the minimum wage hike introduced this year may have been a factor as employers could have decreased hires from late last year.
  • Youth Unemployment
    • 입력 2018.01.11 (15:08)
    • 수정 2018.01.11 (16:52)
    News Today
Youth Unemployment
[Anchor Lead]

Youth unemployment last year came to a record high ten percent. The new minimum wage could have an even bigger impact on young people in the workforce.

[Pkg]

Two women in their 20s are preparing for a written exam to enter a company. It's nothing new. They studied all throughout last year as well.

[Soundbite] (Job Seeker (Voice modified)) : "I wrote over 20 applications last year alone."

The nation's youth unemployment rate posted 9.9% last year, the highest since 2000 when data began to be compiled based on the current method. The unemployment rate Korean youths feel at hand is much higher at something close to 23%. The country's total unemployment remains the same at 3.7% as the previous year but the job market has apparently tightened for young people. The total number of employed people is also not growing as much. The growth in employment fell to the 200-thousand range in October and continued in this range for three straight months, which is the first since 2010. People employed in the manufacturing sector, regarded to offer relatively nice jobs, have dropped by more than 10-thousand. In recent days, the drop is particularly more noticeable in the food and accommodation sectors in which many small-scale self-employed people work. Just last month, the employment number in these fields was down by 50,000, the sharpest fall in nearly 6 years. But there's speculation the minimum wage hike introduced this year may have been a factor as employers could have decreased hires from late last year.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Minimum Wage Hike
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,485.53 KOSDAQ 841.39
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
멀티미디어뉴스
카카오친구
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.‘최강 한파’ 전국 꽁꽁 …충남·전라·제주 ‘폭설’
  2. 2.제주·김포공항 현장 “오가지도 못하고 …또 공항 노숙?”
  3. 3.주변 얼음 잡고 버틴 10살 초등학생 ‘극적 구조’
  4. 4.아이유, 대상보다 빛났던 수상소감 …“잘 잤으면”
  5. 5.‘질주본능’ 고급 스포츠카 …SUV를 박으면?
  6. 6.이정진♥이유애린, 7개월째 교제 “골프 즐기다 연인”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.