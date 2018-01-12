KBS NEWS

제주공항 대합실 ‘북새통’…체류객 7천명 수송작전 시작
노숙 끝! 제주공항 '탈출 행렬'…체류객 7천명 수송작전 시작
이틀째 계속된 폭설로 마비됐던 제주공항이 12일 오전부터 일부 회복되면서 항공기 운항도 점차...
“비트코인 구매자 18%, 카드빚까지 내며 투자”
"비트코인 구매자 18%, 카드빚까지 내며 투자"
최근 광풍이 불고 있는 가상화폐의 대표격인 비트코인의 구매자 중 18%가 카드빚까지 내며 투자에...

[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.12
입력 2018.01.12 (14:44)
[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.12
Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Happy New Year! Today, Oh My Girl came back with another lovely concept. They showed the cute pose for the stage. And their Japanese interview caught the eye of viewers! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Oh My Girl, Live High, Yuseol, Blah Blah, Kriesha Chu, The Boyz, N.Flying, Momoland, and so on.


  • [스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.12
    • 입력 2018.01.12 (14:44)
    페이스북 Live
[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.12
Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Happy New Year! Today, Oh My Girl came back with another lovely concept. They showed the cute pose for the stage. And their Japanese interview caught the eye of viewers! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Oh My Girl, Live High, Yuseol, Blah Blah, Kriesha Chu, The Boyz, N.Flying, Momoland, and so on.


