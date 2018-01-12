Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Happy New Year! Today, Oh My Girl came back with another lovely concept. They showed the cute pose for the stage. And their Japanese interview caught the eye of viewers! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Oh My Girl, Live High, Yuseol, Blah Blah, Kriesha Chu, The Boyz, N.Flying, Momoland, and so on.







[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.12

입력 2018.01.12 (14:44) 페이스북 Live

