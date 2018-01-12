Cryptocurrency Panic

[Anchor Lead]



Minister of Justice Park Sang-ki compared cryptocurrency trading to gambling and said legislation on closing local crypto exchanges was in the works. His announcement was met with confusion, market turmoil and furious protests from digital currency traders. The Presidential Office sought to temper the uproar, announcing that the matter is still under review.



Justice Minister Park Sang-ki sent a stern warning to the cryptocurrency market, which is showing signs of speculation and overheating. Minister Park said that the current transactions of the digital currency is being regarded as gambling.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-ki(Minister of Justice) : "Cryptocurrency trading is taking place in the similar manner as speculation and gambling."



He demonstrated an extremely tough stance, claiming that individuals stand to suffer huge losses when the bitcoin bubble bursts. Minister Park even said that the ministry is preparing to close down local cryptocurrency exchanges and other ministries have not shown any disagreements on this issue.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-ki(Minister of Justice) : "The Ministry of preparing a bill that bans virtual currency trading. We also aim to close down exchanges."



Such strong statements from the justice minister, who's at the helm of the government-wide taskforce on cryptocurrency, has thrown the virtual currency market into panic. As the turmoil spread, the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae stepped up to calm down the hysteria. Senior presidential secretary for publicrelations Yoon Young-chan said that the justice minister's remark was just one of the options prepared by the Ministry of Justice and nothing has been decided yet. He also added that government countermeasures will be discussed by each ministry before being finalized.

