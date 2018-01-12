[Anchor Lead]



A severe cold snap has gripped the Korean Peninsula. Jeju International Airport was buried under snow leading to rare flight cancellations. Meanwhile, power consumptions has skyrocketed from the use of heating, prompting authorities to ask for emergency cutbacks in power demand.



[Pkg]



Snow plowers run briskly on the tarmac to remove the fallen snow. As more than 10 centimeters of snow piled up on the runways, Jeju Airport suspended flight operation for yesterday morning and afternoon. The suspension led to disruptions in flights between Gimpo Airport and Jeju as well as other places around the country.



[Soundbite] (Airline Official) : "We once again notify that there may be additional delays or cancellations."



A sudden heavy snowstorm stranded about 7,000 passengers at the airport. As of midnight December 11th, 220 flights were cancelled, 14 turned away, and 163 delayed. In Seoul the Hangang River began to freeze over. Long icicles have formed on the boats moored at the dock. The cold snap has affected even produce sales. The deep freeze made it difficult for producers to harvest and package, which has slashed the shipment to wholesalers to a third of normal volume. Merchants have been busy trying to keep the damage to the minimum. As the cold snap drove up the power demand to a record-breaking high, the government has asked private businesses to cut down on their power use for the first time this year.

Severe Cold Snap

입력 2018.01.12 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A severe cold snap has gripped the Korean Peninsula. Jeju International Airport was buried under snow leading to rare flight cancellations. Meanwhile, power consumptions has skyrocketed from the use of heating, prompting authorities to ask for emergency cutbacks in power demand.



[Pkg]



Snow plowers run briskly on the tarmac to remove the fallen snow. As more than 10 centimeters of snow piled up on the runways, Jeju Airport suspended flight operation for yesterday morning and afternoon. The suspension led to disruptions in flights between Gimpo Airport and Jeju as well as other places around the country.



[Soundbite] (Airline Official) : "We once again notify that there may be additional delays or cancellations."



A sudden heavy snowstorm stranded about 7,000 passengers at the airport. As of midnight December 11th, 220 flights were cancelled, 14 turned away, and 163 delayed. In Seoul the Hangang River began to freeze over. Long icicles have formed on the boats moored at the dock. The cold snap has affected even produce sales. The deep freeze made it difficult for producers to harvest and package, which has slashed the shipment to wholesalers to a third of normal volume. Merchants have been busy trying to keep the damage to the minimum. As the cold snap drove up the power demand to a record-breaking high, the government has asked private businesses to cut down on their power use for the first time this year.