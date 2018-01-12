[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held a 30 minute phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and exchanged opinions on the recent high-level inter-Korean talks as well as the PyeongChang Olympics. The two leaders agreed that the ongoing inter-Korean dialogue should go beyond North Korea's participation in the Olympics but also lead to peacefully resolving the nuclear issue and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. President Moon thanked Beijing's interest and support for the talks between the two Koreas. President Xi said that he actively supports the South Korean leader's stance that improving inter-Korean relations and denuclearizing the peninsula should go hand in hand. Also in their conversation, President Moon asked for the Chinese leader to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Games. But President Xi did not give a definite reply and called for joint efforts to realize a seamless transition to the next Winter Games which Beijing will be hosting. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction over the fact that the Korean and Chinese people are beginning to feel the effects of bilateral exchanges and cooperation that have been facilitated since President Moon made a state visit to China. It was the first phone call made since a hotline was established between Moon and Xi which was agreed to during Moon's trip to China last month. But it was the second phone conversation so far between the two leaders. Over two days, Moon held back to back phone talks with the presidents of the U.S. and China, soliciting their support for inter-Korean dialogue. It's to be seen whether the momentum can lead to a resolution of the nuclear crisis.

Seoul-Beijing Hotline

입력 2018.01.12 (15:03) 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today

