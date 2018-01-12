KBS NEWS

Olympic Talks
입력 2018.01.12 (15:05) | 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

For the first time in eleven years, South and North Korea will hold sports talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, home to the International Olympic Committee. Various ideas are being brought up from a joint entry to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games to the formation of a unified inter-Korean Olympic team.

[Pkg]

Active and detailed discussions on North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games are under way. The two Koreas are planning to hold working-level talks as a follow-up to the high-level meeting convened on January ninth. Now, the International Olympic Committee is pitching in to facilitate the process. The IOC announced that IOC Chairman Thomas Bach will host a meeting on the North's participation in the PyeonChang Games at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on next Saturday. The meeting will discuss essential issues such as the number of North Korean athletes and flags that will be used by South and North Korean delegations for a joint entry to the opening ceremony. This marks the resumption of inter-Korean sports talks, which were halted amid strained cross-border ties. South and North Korea had held sports meetings since the 1990s. In 1991, the two sides even formed unified teams for the World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan, and the FIFA World Youth Championship in Portugal. Starting from the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, the two Koreas have achieved joint entries to nine international sports opening events. The inter-Korean sports talks have left considerable achievements, even though it has been halted since 2007. This is why attention is being paid to the scheduled inter-Korean sports meeting, which will be resumed after eleven years.
