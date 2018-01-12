Housing Market

[Anchor Lead]



Home prices are skyrocketing around the country, particularly in the Gangnam area of Seoul. Real estate prices have been rising for the first two weeks of the year as well. There is even standby demand for properties in the Gangnam area in a sign of an overheated market.



This apartment unit in capital Seoul is 115 square meters large. It cost 1.9 billion won last August but has now jumped to 2.5 billion won. The price surged by 600 million won in just 4 months. A KBS reporter visited a nearby realtor. A contract showing a sealed transaction five months ago shows the buyer lives in Jeju-do Island.



[Soundbite] (Licensed Realtor(Voice modified)) : "Many residents from the provinces and Busan visit us. This person came from Hong Kong and made a purchase. This client even waited for 6 hours."



Following government regulations clamping down on multiple homeowners, the demand is now concentrating toward high-value single family homes in the wealthy Gangnam area.



[Soundbite] (Licensed Realtor(Voice modified)) : "See it this way. They are buying a Gucci or a Louis Vuitton instead of buying ten Korean outfits. It's luxury real estate."



Starting January 31st, the government will tighten loan regulations by introducing a new debt-to-income ratio. From April, real estate transfer taxes will increase on homeowners with multiple holdings. As a final measure, raising the property holding tax is also under review. However, the market is reacting differently from what the government has anticipated.



[Soundbite] (Licensed Realtor(Voice modified)) : "For a 115 square-meter unit, holding taxes will be around KRW 6-7 Mn at the most per year. This is nothing compared to the price gain of KRW 100 Mn in a short time."



Increased demand in the Gangnam district is also a factor raising home prices. Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon has said that rising home prices in Seoul in recent days appears to be the result from speculative demand. He vowed to carry out maximum clampdowns for an unlimited period in areas where real estate prices are surging.

Housing Market

입력 2018.01.12 (15:07) 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today

