[Anchor Lead]



The chief of the Chungcheongbuk-do Fire Service Headquarters has been relieved of his duties for his failure to properly handle last month’s deadly fire in Jecheon. Three other fire officials, including the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station, will also likely face severe disciplinary actions.



[Pkg]



Commanders failed to properly collect and pass on information on the site. This is the conclusion that the joint investigative panel reached after a probe into the fire incident in Jecheon. It means that they lacked appropriate assessment of the situation and failed to properly order the extinguishment of the fire and rescue those inside Despite the acknowledgement that many people were waiting for the rescue on the second floor, the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station did not take an appropriate action.



[Soundbite] Byun Soo-nam(Head of Joint Investigative Panel on Jechoen Fire) : "It was engulfed in flames and thick smoke for the fire that broke out on the first floor. But access would have been possible through the windows where the fire let up."



It has been revealed that the head of the command investigation team did not even know that there was an exit in the back of the building. The Chungbuk Fire Service Headquarters contacted on-site commanders only via mobile phones without letting rescuers widely know of the emergency situation on the second floor.



[Soundbite] Byun Soo-nam(Head of Joint Investigative Panel on Jechoen Fire) : "Using mobile phones more than radio is a violation of rules for operations to address disasters."



The National Fire Agency relieved the chief of the Chungbuk Province Fire Service Headquarters of his duties on this ground. It also demanded severe disciplinary measures for three more officials, including the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station and the head of the situation office at the provincial fire authority.

Jecheon Fire

입력 2018.01.12 (15:09) 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The chief of the Chungcheongbuk-do Fire Service Headquarters has been relieved of his duties for his failure to properly handle last month’s deadly fire in Jecheon. Three other fire officials, including the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station, will also likely face severe disciplinary actions.



[Pkg]



Commanders failed to properly collect and pass on information on the site. This is the conclusion that the joint investigative panel reached after a probe into the fire incident in Jecheon. It means that they lacked appropriate assessment of the situation and failed to properly order the extinguishment of the fire and rescue those inside Despite the acknowledgement that many people were waiting for the rescue on the second floor, the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station did not take an appropriate action.



[Soundbite] Byun Soo-nam(Head of Joint Investigative Panel on Jechoen Fire) : "It was engulfed in flames and thick smoke for the fire that broke out on the first floor. But access would have been possible through the windows where the fire let up."



It has been revealed that the head of the command investigation team did not even know that there was an exit in the back of the building. The Chungbuk Fire Service Headquarters contacted on-site commanders only via mobile phones without letting rescuers widely know of the emergency situation on the second floor.



[Soundbite] Byun Soo-nam(Head of Joint Investigative Panel on Jechoen Fire) : "Using mobile phones more than radio is a violation of rules for operations to address disasters."



The National Fire Agency relieved the chief of the Chungbuk Province Fire Service Headquarters of his duties on this ground. It also demanded severe disciplinary measures for three more officials, including the chief of the Jecheon Fire Station and the head of the situation office at the provincial fire authority.