[Anchor Lead]



Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport will open next Thursday. The new terminal will feature many works of art by leading artists from Korea and abroad, so much so that it some are promoting it as an "artport," a combination of art and airport.



[Pkg]



Last-minute preparations are in full swing at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport ahead of its opening next week. Just inside the departure area stands a huge scale, attention-grabbing piece of artwork. It is the work of modern art master Xavier Veilhan.



[Soundbite] Xavier Veilhan("Great Mobile" Artist)



The walls at the departure area feature flows of time and light, creating an atmosphere of fantasy. This is the work of installation artist Jinnie Seo, who expresses various images on walls.



[Soundbite] Jinnie Seo("Wings of Vision" Artist) : "I hope to provide time and space in which people can look at themselves in leisure."



These artworks are set up at the baggage claim area. The waterdrops falling down from the spouts like a waterfall create different words. The words are real-time search terms from around the globe shown in nine languages. The curved panels on the ceiling feature moving pictures of van Gogh and Klimt's masterpieces. Incheon International Airport's new terminal houses 16 works of art done by famous artists from Korea and abroad. People will have easy access to the artworks for they're placed all over the departure and arrival areas. This was an attempt to demonstrate that an airport is not just a place for departures and arrivals, but that it can also serve as a space for culture and art. Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport will open on January 18th.

Incheon’s “Artport”

입력 2018.01.12 (15:11) 수정 2018.01.12 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport will open next Thursday. The new terminal will feature many works of art by leading artists from Korea and abroad, so much so that it some are promoting it as an "artport," a combination of art and airport.



[Pkg]



Last-minute preparations are in full swing at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport ahead of its opening next week. Just inside the departure area stands a huge scale, attention-grabbing piece of artwork. It is the work of modern art master Xavier Veilhan.



[Soundbite] Xavier Veilhan("Great Mobile" Artist)



The walls at the departure area feature flows of time and light, creating an atmosphere of fantasy. This is the work of installation artist Jinnie Seo, who expresses various images on walls.



[Soundbite] Jinnie Seo("Wings of Vision" Artist) : "I hope to provide time and space in which people can look at themselves in leisure."



These artworks are set up at the baggage claim area. The waterdrops falling down from the spouts like a waterfall create different words. The words are real-time search terms from around the globe shown in nine languages. The curved panels on the ceiling feature moving pictures of van Gogh and Klimt's masterpieces. Incheon International Airport's new terminal houses 16 works of art done by famous artists from Korea and abroad. People will have easy access to the artworks for they're placed all over the departure and arrival areas. This was an attempt to demonstrate that an airport is not just a place for departures and arrivals, but that it can also serve as a space for culture and art. Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport will open on January 18th.