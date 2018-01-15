KBS NEWS

뉴스

“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
서울시가 오늘(15일) 미세먼지 비상저감조치를 발행함에 따라 이날 아침 처음으로 '대중 교통 요금...
대가야 고분 74기·유물 천점 발굴…‘기마무사’ 복원 되나?
인골·철제투구 등 유물 천여 점 출토…‘가야 무사’ 복원되나?
대가야 지배계층의 집단 무덤인 경북 고령 지산동 고분군(사적 제79호)에서 가야 시대에 축조된...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Investigative Reform
입력 2018.01.15 (14:55) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Investigative Reform 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The presidential office has unveiled its plan to reform three of the country’s major investigative agencies. Under the plan, the prosecution and the National Intelligence Service will see their powers decline, while the police will acquire new powers such as the right to investigate national security crimes.

[Pkg]

The presidential office's prosecutorial reform plan is largely about stripping the National Intelligence Service and prosecutors of a significant part of their powers and transferring them to
the police. The NIS's right to investigate crimes related to national security will be transferred to a tentatively named "National Security Investigation Agency" affiliated with the National Police Agency, while the National Intelligence Service will be overhauled into the Foreign Security Intelligence Service overseeing North Korea and overseas intelligence only. Prosecutors will see their investigative powers decline. They will only be allowed to conduct secondary and supplementary investigations on ordinary cases, and directly investigate only specific cases related to the economy and finance. The government will also establish a special agency to investigate corruption of high-ranking public officials including prosecutors. Prosecutors' powers will be dispersed and limited to prevent the abuse of power by cutting ties between the Justice Ministry and prosecutors. Police, which will acquire the National Intelligence Service's right to investigate national security crimes and the right to investigate first, will bolster control to prevent the overgrowth of power. The police will be divided into investigative and administrative parts. An autonomous police system will be introduced to disperse the massive organization, and a national police committee will be formed to prevent the abuse of power.

[Soundbite] Cho Kuk(Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs) : "Even after the establishment of democracy, investigative organs have pursued their own interests and conveniences, and failed to protect the interests of the public."

The reform plan is based on President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges.
  • Investigative Reform
    • 입력 2018.01.15 (14:55)
    • 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04)
    News Today
Investigative Reform
[Anchor Lead]

The presidential office has unveiled its plan to reform three of the country’s major investigative agencies. Under the plan, the prosecution and the National Intelligence Service will see their powers decline, while the police will acquire new powers such as the right to investigate national security crimes.

[Pkg]

The presidential office's prosecutorial reform plan is largely about stripping the National Intelligence Service and prosecutors of a significant part of their powers and transferring them to
the police. The NIS's right to investigate crimes related to national security will be transferred to a tentatively named "National Security Investigation Agency" affiliated with the National Police Agency, while the National Intelligence Service will be overhauled into the Foreign Security Intelligence Service overseeing North Korea and overseas intelligence only. Prosecutors will see their investigative powers decline. They will only be allowed to conduct secondary and supplementary investigations on ordinary cases, and directly investigate only specific cases related to the economy and finance. The government will also establish a special agency to investigate corruption of high-ranking public officials including prosecutors. Prosecutors' powers will be dispersed and limited to prevent the abuse of power by cutting ties between the Justice Ministry and prosecutors. Police, which will acquire the National Intelligence Service's right to investigate national security crimes and the right to investigate first, will bolster control to prevent the overgrowth of power. The police will be divided into investigative and administrative parts. An autonomous police system will be introduced to disperse the massive organization, and a national police committee will be formed to prevent the abuse of power.

[Soundbite] Cho Kuk(Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs) : "Even after the establishment of democracy, investigative organs have pursued their own interests and conveniences, and failed to protect the interests of the public."

The reform plan is based on President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 [headline]
  2. 다음기사 Inter-Korean Talks
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.정부 “가상화폐 거래소 폐쇄, 의견 조율 후 결정”
  2. 2.빛의 속도로 달려 범인 검거…‘우사인 볼트인줄’
  3. 3.“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!” …‘효과 있을까’ 반응도
  4. 4.“왜 예쁜 날 두고 가시냥”…주인 외출 막는 야옹이
  5. 5.인골 등 유물 천여 점 출토 …‘가야 무사’ 복원되나?
  6. 6.산간도로서 포착된 어미 곰의 모정
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.