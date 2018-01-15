Investigative Reform

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office has unveiled its plan to reform three of the country’s major investigative agencies. Under the plan, the prosecution and the National Intelligence Service will see their powers decline, while the police will acquire new powers such as the right to investigate national security crimes.



The presidential office's prosecutorial reform plan is largely about stripping the National Intelligence Service and prosecutors of a significant part of their powers and transferring them to

the police. The NIS's right to investigate crimes related to national security will be transferred to a tentatively named "National Security Investigation Agency" affiliated with the National Police Agency, while the National Intelligence Service will be overhauled into the Foreign Security Intelligence Service overseeing North Korea and overseas intelligence only. Prosecutors will see their investigative powers decline. They will only be allowed to conduct secondary and supplementary investigations on ordinary cases, and directly investigate only specific cases related to the economy and finance. The government will also establish a special agency to investigate corruption of high-ranking public officials including prosecutors. Prosecutors' powers will be dispersed and limited to prevent the abuse of power by cutting ties between the Justice Ministry and prosecutors. Police, which will acquire the National Intelligence Service's right to investigate national security crimes and the right to investigate first, will bolster control to prevent the overgrowth of power. The police will be divided into investigative and administrative parts. An autonomous police system will be introduced to disperse the massive organization, and a national police committee will be formed to prevent the abuse of power.



[Soundbite] Cho Kuk(Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs) : "Even after the establishment of democracy, investigative organs have pursued their own interests and conveniences, and failed to protect the interests of the public."



The reform plan is based on President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges.

Investigative Reform

입력 2018.01.15 (14:55) 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today

