South and North Korea held a working meeting Monday to discuss the participation of a North Korean performing arts troupe at the PyeongChang Winter Games. This was the first working-level meeting since the January 9th high-level inter-Korean talks. The North Korean delegation included the Morangbong Band director Hyon Song-wol and addressed matters concerning artists rather than athletes.



South and North Korean delegates met at the North Korean side of Panmunjeom at 10 o'clock this morning to discuss matters concerning the participation of North Korean performing arts troupes in the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The North Korean delegation included Director of Arts and Performance Bureau ofthe Culture Ministry Kwon Hyok-bong, art director An Jong-ho, and Director Hyon Song-wol and administrative official Kim Sun-ho from a North Korean orchestra. In particular, Hyon Song-wol is the leader of the Moranbong Band, a group of musicians formed specifically for the country's leader Kim Jong-un. The South Korean delegation was headed by the head of the Culture Ministry's Culture and Arts Policy Office Lee Woo-seong, who was accompanied by Hang Jong-wook of the Unification Ministry, and the Korean Symphony Orchestra's CEO Lee Won-choul and art director Chung Chi-yong.



[Soundbite] Lee Woo-seong(Culture and Arts Policy Office, Ministry of Culture) : "We will calmly discuss the working issues in order to come to a good agreement."



They will discuss which North Korean art troupe will come to South Korea, as well as their travel routes and performance schedules. The two sides were expected to talk about art troupe matters first, and then discuss various issues concerning the participation of athletes and cheering squads in PyeongChang. Meanwhile, the North Korean media strongly criticized President Moon Jae-in for saying at the New Year's press conference that President Donald Trump had played a big part in restarting the inter-Korean dialogue. The North Korean press blasted South Korea for being rude to a dialogue partner and pointedly said that the train and buses for the North Korean Olympic delegation are still in Pyongyang.

입력 2018.01.15 (14:58) 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today

