KBS NEWS

뉴스

“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
서울시가 오늘(15일) 미세먼지 비상저감조치를 발행함에 따라 이날 아침 처음으로 '대중 교통 요금...
대가야 고분 74기·유물 천점 발굴…‘기마무사’ 복원 되나?
인골·철제투구 등 유물 천여 점 출토…‘가야 무사’ 복원되나?
대가야 지배계층의 집단 무덤인 경북 고령 지산동 고분군(사적 제79호)에서 가야 시대에 축조된...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Heinous Crime
입력 2018.01.15 (15:00) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Heinous Crime 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The police have arrested a man in his 30s who has confessed to murdering his own mother, his stepfather and stepbrother and fleeing to New Zealand. Authorities have decided to release his identity due to the heinous nature of his crime.

[Pkg]

The police have revealed the face of 35-year-old Kim Sung-kwan who murdered his mother who had remarried and her new family. The Yongin Police Station in Gyeonggi-do Province disclosed his personal information in accordance with a rule on the revelation of faces and personal details of offenders who commit heinous crimes. Kim murdered his mother who was in her 50s, his stepfather and 14-year-old stepbrother on October 21st last year. He then fled to New Zealand with his family but was repatriated to Korea on January eleventh. Kim had insisted that he accidentally murdered his mother and her new family while having a quarrel. However, in the face of continued police interrogation, he admitted that the crime was planned. He confessed that he had run into some financial trouble after his mother remarried and devised a plan to steal her wealth and go to New Zealand. After committing the crime, Kim withdrew 120 million won from his mother's bank account and fled to New Zealand with his wife and two daughters. However, he was captured in New Zealand for a theft he committed there two years ago and was later repatriated to South Korea in line with a extradition agreement between the two countries. However, Kim denied the allegations that his wife is an accomplice, saying she just had believed his explanation that his mother and stepfather attempted to hurt their daughters for money. Police arrested Kim on charges of murder and will carry out a crime-scene reenactment until tomorrow.
  • Heinous Crime
    • 입력 2018.01.15 (15:00)
    • 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04)
    News Today
Heinous Crime
[Anchor Lead]

The police have arrested a man in his 30s who has confessed to murdering his own mother, his stepfather and stepbrother and fleeing to New Zealand. Authorities have decided to release his identity due to the heinous nature of his crime.

[Pkg]

The police have revealed the face of 35-year-old Kim Sung-kwan who murdered his mother who had remarried and her new family. The Yongin Police Station in Gyeonggi-do Province disclosed his personal information in accordance with a rule on the revelation of faces and personal details of offenders who commit heinous crimes. Kim murdered his mother who was in her 50s, his stepfather and 14-year-old stepbrother on October 21st last year. He then fled to New Zealand with his family but was repatriated to Korea on January eleventh. Kim had insisted that he accidentally murdered his mother and her new family while having a quarrel. However, in the face of continued police interrogation, he admitted that the crime was planned. He confessed that he had run into some financial trouble after his mother remarried and devised a plan to steal her wealth and go to New Zealand. After committing the crime, Kim withdrew 120 million won from his mother's bank account and fled to New Zealand with his wife and two daughters. However, he was captured in New Zealand for a theft he committed there two years ago and was later repatriated to South Korea in line with a extradition agreement between the two countries. However, Kim denied the allegations that his wife is an accomplice, saying she just had believed his explanation that his mother and stepfather attempted to hurt their daughters for money. Police arrested Kim on charges of murder and will carry out a crime-scene reenactment until tomorrow.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Inter-Korean Talks
  2. 다음기사 Bribery Scandal
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.정부 “가상화폐 거래소 폐쇄, 의견 조율 후 결정”
  2. 2.빛의 속도로 달려 범인 검거…‘우사인 볼트인줄’
  3. 3.“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!” …‘효과 있을까’ 반응도
  4. 4.“왜 예쁜 날 두고 가시냥”…주인 외출 막는 야옹이
  5. 5.인골 등 유물 천여 점 출토 …‘가야 무사’ 복원되나?
  6. 6.산간도로서 포착된 어미 곰의 모정
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.