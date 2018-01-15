[Anchor Lead]



The police have arrested a man in his 30s who has confessed to murdering his own mother, his stepfather and stepbrother and fleeing to New Zealand. Authorities have decided to release his identity due to the heinous nature of his crime.



The police have revealed the face of 35-year-old Kim Sung-kwan who murdered his mother who had remarried and her new family. The Yongin Police Station in Gyeonggi-do Province disclosed his personal information in accordance with a rule on the revelation of faces and personal details of offenders who commit heinous crimes. Kim murdered his mother who was in her 50s, his stepfather and 14-year-old stepbrother on October 21st last year. He then fled to New Zealand with his family but was repatriated to Korea on January eleventh. Kim had insisted that he accidentally murdered his mother and her new family while having a quarrel. However, in the face of continued police interrogation, he admitted that the crime was planned. He confessed that he had run into some financial trouble after his mother remarried and devised a plan to steal her wealth and go to New Zealand. After committing the crime, Kim withdrew 120 million won from his mother's bank account and fled to New Zealand with his wife and two daughters. However, he was captured in New Zealand for a theft he committed there two years ago and was later repatriated to South Korea in line with a extradition agreement between the two countries. However, Kim denied the allegations that his wife is an accomplice, saying she just had believed his explanation that his mother and stepfather attempted to hurt their daughters for money. Police arrested Kim on charges of murder and will carry out a crime-scene reenactment until tomorrow.

Heinous Crime

입력 2018.01.15 (15:00) 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today

