Bribery Scandal
입력 2018.01.15 (15:02) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Bribery Scandal 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors investigating the bribery scandal involving officials from the former Lee Myung-bak administration have requested an arrest warrant for Lee's close aide, Kim Baek-jun. Here’s more.

[Pkg]

Prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office have requested an arrest warrant for former presidential secretary for administrative affairs Kim Baek-joon on the charges of bribery in line with the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Kim Baek-joon is known as one of the closest aides of former President Lee Myung-bak. Kim is being accused of having accepted 400 million won from former National Intelligence Service chiefs Kim Sung-ho and Won Sei-hoon while serving as presidential secretary. The prosecutors have also requested an arrest warrant for former second civil affairs secretary Kim Jin-mo for receiving 50 million won from the National Intelligence Service. Kim Jin-mo was in charge of dispatchment affairs at Cheong Wa Dae in the Lee Myung-bak administration. He is facing accusation of his involvement in providing NIS special activity funds to a former staffer of the Prime Minister's Office, Chang Jin-soo, to placate him after he exposed the Lee Myung-bak administration's illegal surveillance of civilians. The arrest warrant deliberations for Kim Baek-joon and Kim Jin-mo will begin as early as Tuesday. On January 12th, the prosecutors raided the residences and offices of several former Cheong Wa Dae officials including Kim Baek-joon and Lee Myung-bak's former personal secretary Kim Hee-jung, and summoned them for investigation. The prosecutors will decide on whether or not to request an arrest warrant for Kim Hee-jung after investigating him further.
