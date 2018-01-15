KBS NEWS

"교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!"…'효과 있을까' 시큰둥 반응도
“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
서울시가 오늘(15일) 미세먼지 비상저감조치를 발행함에 따라 이날 아침 처음으로 '대중 교통 요금...
대가야 고분 74기·유물 천점 발굴…'기마무사' 복원 되나?
인골·철제투구 등 유물 천여 점 출토…'가야 무사' 복원되나?
대가야 지배계층의 집단 무덤인 경북 고령 지산동 고분군(사적 제79호)에서 가야 시대에 축조된...

기상·재해
Hot Pack Risks
입력 2018.01.15 (15:03) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Because of the unusually cold weather, hot pack sales more than doubled in last month alone. But people need to be careful when using these instant heating packs, since they may cause low-temperature burns.

[Pkg]

This woman bought hot packs in bulk to keep herself warm in the winter. But trouble began when she kept the hot packs in her trouser pockets for about two hours.

[Soundbite] Park Eun-gyeong(Seoul Resident) : "I was working with hot packs inside my pockets. I felt something burn and saw that I had blisters."

She was diagnosed with a second-degree burn. Sometimes, hot packs put on top of clothes can cause burns as well.

[Soundbite] (Hot Pack Burn Victim): "I still can't shower, so I have to put a waterproof bandage on it when taking a shower. It still hurts when the water hits it."

This test shows how high the surface temperature of a hot pack can go. The surface temperature rose quickly after the hot pack was shaken and neared 70 degrees after just 30 minutes. In this experiment an egg and a strip of bacon were placed with hot packs under a blanket. When they were opened two hours later, both the yolk and white were cooked thoroughly. The pork was also cooked, with hardly any uncooked parts visible.

[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Yun-jeong(Kyungin Women's College) : "When the skin is steadily exposed to hot packs even at low temperatures between 40 and 50℃, skin protein denaturation can occur to cause low-temperature burns."

73 burn cases caused by hot packs were reported last year. In order to prevent burns, hot packs should not come in direct contact with the skin. Even when placed over underwear or clothes, hot packs should be moved to different body parts at regular intervals. Special precaution is needed when using hot packs inside covers, since blankets or comforters can cause the temperature to rise more than usual.
