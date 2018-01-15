KBS NEWS

입력 2018.01.15 (15:06) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Aside from horse racing and recreational horse riding, it seems we don’t have as much use for horses as we did generations ago. But the Korean horse industry is seeking renewed interest and investment, with the number of horse riders nearing the 900,000 mark. The biggest task for the industry is to breed more strong and healthy domestic horses.

[Pkg]

With its strong muscles and dark-brown hair, Menifee is the most expensive horse in Korea. It receives special treatment that befits its whopping price standing at 15 billion won. A carer and an exclusive vet tend to the horse around the clock. Menifee has bred over 900 horses. They've shown outstanding performances at major international horse racing competitions, which makes them even more expensive.

[Soundbite] Lee Kyung-ha(Horse Farm Owner) : "Breeding fees range between KRW 7 Mn and KRW 12 Mn. It can be well over that per horse."

The economic effects of horses are not limited to horse racing. The horse industry is expected to grow to four trillion won over the next three years, as various horse riding programs have become popular, including those for children, rehabilitation and related clubs. Accordingly, full-scale research projects are under way to produce good horses. A researcher plucks out a handful of mane hair from a horse.

[Soundbite] Lee Jin-woo(Horse Industry Institute) : "DNA is contained in follicles at the root of hair."

It is a technology to find the best mate for the horse by analyzing its genes and identifying its potential.

[Soundbite] Lee Jin-woo(Horse Industry Institute) : "The horse's genetic features can be assessed when the results of DNA analysis are put in the existing database."

The horse industry is set to transform from a traditional livestock industry into a new economic growth engine for the future.
Horse Industry
