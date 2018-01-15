Vocational Schools

KBS NEWS

"교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!"…'효과 있을까' 시큰둥 반응도
“교통카드 0원 찍힘, 신기!”…‘효과 있을까’ 시큰둥 반응도
서울시가 오늘(15일) 미세먼지 비상저감조치를 발행함에 따라 이날 아침 처음으로 '대중 교통 요금...
대가야 고분 74기·유물 천점 발굴…‘기마무사’ 복원 되나?
인골·철제투구 등 유물 천여 점 출토…‘가야 무사’ 복원되나?
대가야 지배계층의 집단 무덤인 경북 고령 지산동 고분군(사적 제79호)에서 가야 시대에 축조된...

입력 2018.01.15 (15:07) | 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

An initiative to hire graduates of special vocational high schools as technical civil servants is gradually bearing fruit. While working as government employees, the graduates will be able to seek further education at college if necessary. The unconditional pursuit of a four-year college degree is giving way to more practical career paths.


[Pkg]

Students skillfully handle electric equipment. They are third-year students of special vocational high schools. Although they still look young, they have been hired as government employees. They recently passed the Seoul city government's civil service exam for the graduates of special vocational high schools.

[Soundbite] Lee Han-soo(High School 3rd Grade/Hired as Seoul City Government Technical Employee) : "I was really excited and so I cheered. My parents were also joyful. We held a celebration at night."

At this school, a total of 25 graduates have become civil servants this year, including 19 people with the Seoul city government and five with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. Upon a series of good news about their students' employment as government officials, schools put up congratulatory placards to celebrate. Last year, the Seoul city government and education office hired 109 vocational high school graduates through this exam.

[Soundbite] Yang Han-seok(Principal, Seoul Technical High School) : "I hope that government agencies and state-run companies will hire more vocational high school students to demonstrate that high school graduates can succeed."

The exam, which was introduced six years ago, is helping competent high school graduates land jobs in the public sector while changing the employment practice placing excessive focus on job seeker's academic backgrounds.
