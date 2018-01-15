[Anchor Lead]



Vocational Schools

입력 2018.01.15 (15:07) 수정 2018.01.15 (17:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An initiative to hire graduates of special vocational high schools as technical civil servants is gradually bearing fruit. While working as government employees, the graduates will be able to seek further education at college if necessary. The unconditional pursuit of a four-year college degree is giving way to more practical career paths.





[Pkg]



Students skillfully handle electric equipment. They are third-year students of special vocational high schools. Although they still look young, they have been hired as government employees. They recently passed the Seoul city government's civil service exam for the graduates of special vocational high schools.



[Soundbite] Lee Han-soo(High School 3rd Grade/Hired as Seoul City Government Technical Employee) : "I was really excited and so I cheered. My parents were also joyful. We held a celebration at night."



At this school, a total of 25 graduates have become civil servants this year, including 19 people with the Seoul city government and five with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. Upon a series of good news about their students' employment as government officials, schools put up congratulatory placards to celebrate. Last year, the Seoul city government and education office hired 109 vocational high school graduates through this exam.



[Soundbite] Yang Han-seok(Principal, Seoul Technical High School) : "I hope that government agencies and state-run companies will hire more vocational high school students to demonstrate that high school graduates can succeed."



The exam, which was introduced six years ago, is helping competent high school graduates land jobs in the public sector while changing the employment practice placing excessive focus on job seeker's academic backgrounds.