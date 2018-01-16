[Anchor Lead]



The government is promoting a joint South and North Korean entry at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games waving a Korean Unification flag. Opinions are split among the political parties here about whether that’s a good idea.



[Pkg]



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan who leads the ministry in charge of the PyeongChang Olympics said in a parliamentary meeting that if athletes of the two Koreas march together in the opening ceremony, they will only be holding the Korean Unification flag.



[Soundbite] Do Jong-hwan(Minister of Culture, Sports & Tourism) : "The first and foremost value the Olympics strive for is that of peace and we aim to convey that message."



The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the move... calling it a symbol of future inter-Korean reconciliation and peace, which is reflected by the Unification flag.



[Soundbite] Rep. Min Hong-chul(Democratic Party) : "By drawing global attention, I believe it can also boost the games' success."



But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that if South Korean athletes are not able to hold their own national flag at the opening ceremony, many South Korean people watching would feel frustrated. The LKP made it clear it opposes the move.



[Soundbite] Rep. Lee Chul-gyu(Liberty Korea Party) : "There was never in history where the host nation of the Olympics was tragically not able to hold its own flag in the opening ceremony."



The minor opposition People's Party also called for a prudent approach by the government.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Kwan-young(People's Party) : "This issue should not increase conflict within South Korea."



A decision on the joint entry is expected to be reached during a meeting between the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee scheduled January 20th. The Seoul government left room for other options such as using both the South and North Korean flags.

Inter-Korean Entry

입력 2018.01.16 (14:31) 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government is promoting a joint South and North Korean entry at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games waving a Korean Unification flag. Opinions are split among the political parties here about whether that’s a good idea.



[Pkg]



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan who leads the ministry in charge of the PyeongChang Olympics said in a parliamentary meeting that if athletes of the two Koreas march together in the opening ceremony, they will only be holding the Korean Unification flag.



[Soundbite] Do Jong-hwan(Minister of Culture, Sports & Tourism) : "The first and foremost value the Olympics strive for is that of peace and we aim to convey that message."



The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the move... calling it a symbol of future inter-Korean reconciliation and peace, which is reflected by the Unification flag.



[Soundbite] Rep. Min Hong-chul(Democratic Party) : "By drawing global attention, I believe it can also boost the games' success."



But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that if South Korean athletes are not able to hold their own national flag at the opening ceremony, many South Korean people watching would feel frustrated. The LKP made it clear it opposes the move.



[Soundbite] Rep. Lee Chul-gyu(Liberty Korea Party) : "There was never in history where the host nation of the Olympics was tragically not able to hold its own flag in the opening ceremony."



The minor opposition People's Party also called for a prudent approach by the government.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Kwan-young(People's Party) : "This issue should not increase conflict within South Korea."



A decision on the joint entry is expected to be reached during a meeting between the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee scheduled January 20th. The Seoul government left room for other options such as using both the South and North Korean flags.