KBS NEWS

뉴스

CCTV 없는 가게 털었는데 ‘발자국’ 때문에 붙잡힌 도둑
CCTV도 없는 가게 털었는데 폭설에 발자국 남겼다 ‘덜미’
철물점에서 수천만 원을 훔쳐 달아났던 도둑이 눈 위에 찍힌 발자국 때문에 경찰에 붙잡혔다...
‘세월호 순직’ 교사 9명 현충원서 영면…“잊지 않겠습니다”
‘세월호 순직’ 교사 9명 현충원서 영면…“잊지 않겠습니다”
세월호 참사 당시 제자들의 탈출을 돕다 순직한 단원고 교사 9명의 합동 안장식이 16일...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Inter-Korean Entry
입력 2018.01.16 (14:31) | 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Inter-Korean Entry 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government is promoting a joint South and North Korean entry at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games waving a Korean Unification flag. Opinions are split among the political parties here about whether that’s a good idea.

[Pkg]

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan who leads the ministry in charge of the PyeongChang Olympics said in a parliamentary meeting that if athletes of the two Koreas march together in the opening ceremony, they will only be holding the Korean Unification flag.

[Soundbite] Do Jong-hwan(Minister of Culture, Sports & Tourism) : "The first and foremost value the Olympics strive for is that of peace and we aim to convey that message."

The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the move... calling it a symbol of future inter-Korean reconciliation and peace, which is reflected by the Unification flag.

[Soundbite] Rep. Min Hong-chul(Democratic Party) : "By drawing global attention, I believe it can also boost the games' success."

But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that if South Korean athletes are not able to hold their own national flag at the opening ceremony, many South Korean people watching would feel frustrated. The LKP made it clear it opposes the move.

[Soundbite] Rep. Lee Chul-gyu(Liberty Korea Party) : "There was never in history where the host nation of the Olympics was tragically not able to hold its own flag in the opening ceremony."

The minor opposition People's Party also called for a prudent approach by the government.

[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Kwan-young(People's Party) : "This issue should not increase conflict within South Korea."

A decision on the joint entry is expected to be reached during a meeting between the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee scheduled January 20th. The Seoul government left room for other options such as using both the South and North Korean flags.
  • Inter-Korean Entry
    • 입력 2018.01.16 (14:31)
    • 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57)
    News Today
Inter-Korean Entry
[Anchor Lead]

The government is promoting a joint South and North Korean entry at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Games waving a Korean Unification flag. Opinions are split among the political parties here about whether that’s a good idea.

[Pkg]

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan who leads the ministry in charge of the PyeongChang Olympics said in a parliamentary meeting that if athletes of the two Koreas march together in the opening ceremony, they will only be holding the Korean Unification flag.

[Soundbite] Do Jong-hwan(Minister of Culture, Sports & Tourism) : "The first and foremost value the Olympics strive for is that of peace and we aim to convey that message."

The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the move... calling it a symbol of future inter-Korean reconciliation and peace, which is reflected by the Unification flag.

[Soundbite] Rep. Min Hong-chul(Democratic Party) : "By drawing global attention, I believe it can also boost the games' success."

But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that if South Korean athletes are not able to hold their own national flag at the opening ceremony, many South Korean people watching would feel frustrated. The LKP made it clear it opposes the move.

[Soundbite] Rep. Lee Chul-gyu(Liberty Korea Party) : "There was never in history where the host nation of the Olympics was tragically not able to hold its own flag in the opening ceremony."

The minor opposition People's Party also called for a prudent approach by the government.

[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Kwan-young(People's Party) : "This issue should not increase conflict within South Korea."

A decision on the joint entry is expected to be reached during a meeting between the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee scheduled January 20th. The Seoul government left room for other options such as using both the South and North Korean flags.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 N. Korean Performances
  2. 다음기사 Fine Dust Levels
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.생방송 중 돌연 외계 생명체 출현?
  2. 2.신들린 운전 솜씨(?)로 사고 위기 모면
  3. 3.“아내가 주 4회 음주 새벽 귀가”…남편 독박육아?
  4. 4.류현진♥배지현, 허니문 마치고 일상 복귀 “축복 감사”
  5. 5.CCTV 없는 가게 털었는데 폭설에 발자국 남겼다 ‘덜미’
  6. 6.다스 前 대표 “설립 과정에 MB관여 있었다”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.