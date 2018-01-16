KBS NEWS

뉴스

CCTV 없는 가게 털었는데 ‘발자국’ 때문에 붙잡힌 도둑
CCTV도 없는 가게 털었는데 폭설에 발자국 남겼다 ‘덜미’
철물점에서 수천만 원을 훔쳐 달아났던 도둑이 눈 위에 찍힌 발자국 때문에 경찰에 붙잡혔다...
‘세월호 순직’ 교사 9명 현충원서 영면…“잊지 않겠습니다”
‘세월호 순직’ 교사 9명 현충원서 영면…“잊지 않겠습니다”
세월호 참사 당시 제자들의 탈출을 돕다 순직한 단원고 교사 9명의 합동 안장식이 16일...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Fine Dust Levels
입력 2018.01.16 (14:33) | 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Fine Dust Levels 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Emergency measures were introduced to reduce fine dust on Monday with air quality predicted to worsen. They include the operation of an alternating driving system at public agencies and the free use of public transportation in Seoul. However, the fine dust levels were normal in the morning and traffic did not decrease significantly. Rather, the levels are forecast to be far higher this week.​

[Pkg]

At the main entrance of the National Assembly during the morning commute, cars with license plates ending in even numbers are able to pass through the gate. A notice which indicates that only cars with license plate numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed to park on Mondays was deemed useless.

[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(Didn't you know about the alternating-day driving system?) I didn't get any notice."

[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(An alternating-day driving system is in effect today.) I know. It will leave after dropping me off."

That's because even-numbered cars were found around the parking lot. The alternating-day driving system has become ineffective, as there are no restrictions on cars that violate the rule. The alternating-day driving system was not observed at most public agencies including the government complex in Seoul. Serious confusion was caused at public agencies in Seoul where vehicle access was completely banned. Disputes continued all day long, as drivers did not know of the "no-vehicle" policy and took their cars.

[Soundbite] (Driver (Voice modified)) : "Text messages should have been sent out about the vehicle ban. What are we going to do now on the way to work?"

On the first day of the system to offer free public transportation during morning and evening rush hours in Seoul, most responses were positive with no fares charged. However, some people were doubtful.

[Soundbite] Park Yeon-joo(Office Worker) : "I think that many people will still use their cars. However, it will be better if traffic decreases even a little."

[Soundbite] Lee Jin-soo(Office Worker) : "The system has not been publicized sufficiently. More promotion is necessary."

Traffic in downtown areas decreased a mere 1.8 percent compared to a week ago. Controversy arose over the effectiveness of the free public transportation system, which costs a budget of five billion won.
  • Fine Dust Levels
    • 입력 2018.01.16 (14:33)
    • 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57)
    News Today
Fine Dust Levels
[Anchor Lead]

Emergency measures were introduced to reduce fine dust on Monday with air quality predicted to worsen. They include the operation of an alternating driving system at public agencies and the free use of public transportation in Seoul. However, the fine dust levels were normal in the morning and traffic did not decrease significantly. Rather, the levels are forecast to be far higher this week.​

[Pkg]

At the main entrance of the National Assembly during the morning commute, cars with license plates ending in even numbers are able to pass through the gate. A notice which indicates that only cars with license plate numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed to park on Mondays was deemed useless.

[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(Didn't you know about the alternating-day driving system?) I didn't get any notice."

[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(An alternating-day driving system is in effect today.) I know. It will leave after dropping me off."

That's because even-numbered cars were found around the parking lot. The alternating-day driving system has become ineffective, as there are no restrictions on cars that violate the rule. The alternating-day driving system was not observed at most public agencies including the government complex in Seoul. Serious confusion was caused at public agencies in Seoul where vehicle access was completely banned. Disputes continued all day long, as drivers did not know of the "no-vehicle" policy and took their cars.

[Soundbite] (Driver (Voice modified)) : "Text messages should have been sent out about the vehicle ban. What are we going to do now on the way to work?"

On the first day of the system to offer free public transportation during morning and evening rush hours in Seoul, most responses were positive with no fares charged. However, some people were doubtful.

[Soundbite] Park Yeon-joo(Office Worker) : "I think that many people will still use their cars. However, it will be better if traffic decreases even a little."

[Soundbite] Lee Jin-soo(Office Worker) : "The system has not been publicized sufficiently. More promotion is necessary."

Traffic in downtown areas decreased a mere 1.8 percent compared to a week ago. Controversy arose over the effectiveness of the free public transportation system, which costs a budget of five billion won.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Inter-Korean Entry
  2. 다음기사 Cryptocurrency Question
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.생방송 중 돌연 외계 생명체 출현?
  2. 2.신들린 운전 솜씨(?)로 사고 위기 모면
  3. 3.“아내가 주 4회 음주 새벽 귀가”…남편 독박육아?
  4. 4.류현진♥배지현, 허니문 마치고 일상 복귀 “축복 감사”
  5. 5.CCTV 없는 가게 털었는데 폭설에 발자국 남겼다 ‘덜미’
  6. 6.다스 前 대표 “설립 과정에 MB관여 있었다”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.