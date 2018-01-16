[Anchor Lead]



Emergency measures were introduced to reduce fine dust on Monday with air quality predicted to worsen. They include the operation of an alternating driving system at public agencies and the free use of public transportation in Seoul. However, the fine dust levels were normal in the morning and traffic did not decrease significantly. Rather, the levels are forecast to be far higher this week.​



[Pkg]



At the main entrance of the National Assembly during the morning commute, cars with license plates ending in even numbers are able to pass through the gate. A notice which indicates that only cars with license plate numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed to park on Mondays was deemed useless.



[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(Didn't you know about the alternating-day driving system?) I didn't get any notice."



[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(An alternating-day driving system is in effect today.) I know. It will leave after dropping me off."



That's because even-numbered cars were found around the parking lot. The alternating-day driving system has become ineffective, as there are no restrictions on cars that violate the rule. The alternating-day driving system was not observed at most public agencies including the government complex in Seoul. Serious confusion was caused at public agencies in Seoul where vehicle access was completely banned. Disputes continued all day long, as drivers did not know of the "no-vehicle" policy and took their cars.



[Soundbite] (Driver (Voice modified)) : "Text messages should have been sent out about the vehicle ban. What are we going to do now on the way to work?"



On the first day of the system to offer free public transportation during morning and evening rush hours in Seoul, most responses were positive with no fares charged. However, some people were doubtful.



[Soundbite] Park Yeon-joo(Office Worker) : "I think that many people will still use their cars. However, it will be better if traffic decreases even a little."



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-soo(Office Worker) : "The system has not been publicized sufficiently. More promotion is necessary."



Traffic in downtown areas decreased a mere 1.8 percent compared to a week ago. Controversy arose over the effectiveness of the free public transportation system, which costs a budget of five billion won.

Fine Dust Levels

입력 2018.01.16 (14:33) 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Emergency measures were introduced to reduce fine dust on Monday with air quality predicted to worsen. They include the operation of an alternating driving system at public agencies and the free use of public transportation in Seoul. However, the fine dust levels were normal in the morning and traffic did not decrease significantly. Rather, the levels are forecast to be far higher this week.​



[Pkg]



At the main entrance of the National Assembly during the morning commute, cars with license plates ending in even numbers are able to pass through the gate. A notice which indicates that only cars with license plate numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed to park on Mondays was deemed useless.



[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(Didn't you know about the alternating-day driving system?) I didn't get any notice."



[Soundbite] (Violator of alternating-day driving system (Voice modified)) : "(An alternating-day driving system is in effect today.) I know. It will leave after dropping me off."



That's because even-numbered cars were found around the parking lot. The alternating-day driving system has become ineffective, as there are no restrictions on cars that violate the rule. The alternating-day driving system was not observed at most public agencies including the government complex in Seoul. Serious confusion was caused at public agencies in Seoul where vehicle access was completely banned. Disputes continued all day long, as drivers did not know of the "no-vehicle" policy and took their cars.



[Soundbite] (Driver (Voice modified)) : "Text messages should have been sent out about the vehicle ban. What are we going to do now on the way to work?"



On the first day of the system to offer free public transportation during morning and evening rush hours in Seoul, most responses were positive with no fares charged. However, some people were doubtful.



[Soundbite] Park Yeon-joo(Office Worker) : "I think that many people will still use their cars. However, it will be better if traffic decreases even a little."



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-soo(Office Worker) : "The system has not been publicized sufficiently. More promotion is necessary."



Traffic in downtown areas decreased a mere 1.8 percent compared to a week ago. Controversy arose over the effectiveness of the free public transportation system, which costs a budget of five billion won.