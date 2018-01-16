[Anchor Lead]



As the controversy surrounding cryptocurrency escalates, the government says it will decide later on whether or not to shut down crypto exchanges after deliberating the matter. While vowing to take tough measures against speculation, the government said it will nurture fundamental technologies.​



[Pkg]



The government has emphasized that the final decision on whether or not to shut down virtual currency exchanges has not yet been made. The government drew a clear line by saying that the possible shutdown of virtual currency exchanges is just one of the Justice Ministry's ways to fight speculation. The remark comes in response to market confusion caused by Justice Minister Park Sang-ki's remark last week regarding the shutdown.



[Soundbite] Chung Ki-jun(Office for Government Policy Coordination) : "We will draw a final decision after sufficiently discussing the matter with other government agencies."



The government has made it clear that any losses incurred by virtual currency investors are solely their own fault. The government is urging investors to exercise extra caution when dealing with virtual currency, as it's not legal currency and nobody can guarantee its value.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-ku(Chairman, Financial Services Commission) : "Like I said before many times, keep in mind that only you are responsible for this, so make sure to make the right decision."



The government has also reiterated its determination to implement a real-name authorization system for virtual currency transactions and strictly punish those involved in price manipulation, money laundering and tax evasion. However, the government said it will invest in the research and development of blockchain, which is the underlying technology of virtual currencies.

Cryptocurrency Question

2018.01.16

