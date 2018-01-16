[Anchor Lead]



The Institute for Basic Science has begun its relocation to Daejeon Expo Park. The park has been mostly deserted since the end of the 1993 Expo, but now it's up for a major transformation into a science experience venue.



[Pkg]



Moving trucks arrive at Daejeon Expo Park one by one. The Institute for Basic Science has begun its relocation to the park's research center, labs and guest houses. Founded in 2011, the institute has been scattered in multiple locations so far. Now that all of its divisions are in one place, the institute will be able to conduct basic research in a smoother way.



[Soundbite] Kim Doo-chul(President, Institute for Basic Science) : "There is a big difference between having a base and not. Now we can conduct research in a very innovative way."



Daejeon Expo Park, for its part, is also expected to regain its vigor with the construction of a science complex, which began late last year, and the relocation of the Institute for Basic Science. The institute will have finished the first round of moving by April, and will relocate completely by 2021.

New Science Venue

입력 2018.01.16 (14:41) 수정 2018.01.16 (16:57) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Institute for Basic Science has begun its relocation to Daejeon Expo Park. The park has been mostly deserted since the end of the 1993 Expo, but now it's up for a major transformation into a science experience venue.



[Pkg]



Moving trucks arrive at Daejeon Expo Park one by one. The Institute for Basic Science has begun its relocation to the park's research center, labs and guest houses. Founded in 2011, the institute has been scattered in multiple locations so far. Now that all of its divisions are in one place, the institute will be able to conduct basic research in a smoother way.



[Soundbite] Kim Doo-chul(President, Institute for Basic Science) : "There is a big difference between having a base and not. Now we can conduct research in a very innovative way."



Daejeon Expo Park, for its part, is also expected to regain its vigor with the construction of a science complex, which began late last year, and the relocation of the Institute for Basic Science. The institute will have finished the first round of moving by April, and will relocate completely by 2021.