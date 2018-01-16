[Taste of Korea] Yeopgi Ttokbokki

[Taste of Korea LIVE: Season 2] Yeopgi Ttokbokki

Come and enjoy Korean food on 'Taste of Korea LIVE'! We bring you the most delicious, traditional Korean foods for all our international fans!

Tteokbokki(떡볶이) is stir-fried rice cakes seasoned with spicy Gochujang(Red pepper paste) sauce. Today, Yuri and Luke will introduce the spiciest Ttokbokki! The name is even yeopgi, which means sassy. Let's see if we can endure this challenge!





입력 2018.01.16 (17:40) 페이스북 Live

