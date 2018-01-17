KBS NEWS

세계적 거장 예술품을 '고철'로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
세계적 거장 예술품을 '고철'로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
부산 해운대구청이 해운대해수욕장에 있던 세계적 설치미술의 거장인 데니스 오펜하임의 작품을...
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美엽기부모 '충격'
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美 엽기 부모 '충격'
[앵커] 미국 캘리포니아주에서 2살 어린 아이부터 29살 다 큰 자식들까지 집에 가둔 채, 쇠사슬로...

Air Pollution Measures
입력 2018.01.17 (14:55) | 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Air Pollution Measures 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government enacted emergency measures for the second time this week due to severe air pollution. Public agencies are enforcing driving restrictions and the city is encouraging commuters to take public transportation by waiving fares during rush hour.

[Pkg]

Severe smog fills the skies over Seoul all day long. On Wednesday, emergency pollution measures went into effect for the second time this year, as fine dust concentrations in the Seoul metropolitan area soared to the "very bad" level. Driving restrictions went into effect in public agencies for the second time since January 15th. On January 17th, only vehicles with odd-number license plates can drive on roads. Moreover, 80 construction sites operated by administrative and public agencies that emit air pollutants must either cut or adjust their operation hours. In line with the emergency measures, public transit services in Seoul are provided free of charge during rush hour. This applies to passengers using public transit before 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. However, they must pay public transit fares when traveling outside of Seoul, as Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon are not providing public transportation free of charge. After free public transit services were provided for the first time on January 15th, traffic in Seoul had decreased by a mere 1.8 percent compared with the previous week. While critics say that the emergency measures have almost zero effect compared with the 4.8 billion won invested in them, the Seoul City government says it will continue to provide free public transit services, because "overdoing it" is better than doing nothing.
  1.세계적 거장 예술품을 '고철'로 처분했다고? …비난 여론
  2.정용화 '경희대 아이돌' 논란에 "모든 게 제 잘못"
  3.아이유가 10대 팬들 일찍 집에 보낸 이유 알고보니…
  4.자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금 …공포의 美엽기 부모 '충격'
  5.'가짜 총' 든 강도 …'진짜 총' 든 경비원 만났을 때
  6.신들린 운전 솜씨(?)로 사고 위기 모면
