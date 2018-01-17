[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Metropolitan Government enacted emergency measures for the second time this week due to severe air pollution. Public agencies are enforcing driving restrictions and the city is encouraging commuters to take public transportation by waiving fares during rush hour.



Severe smog fills the skies over Seoul all day long. On Wednesday, emergency pollution measures went into effect for the second time this year, as fine dust concentrations in the Seoul metropolitan area soared to the "very bad" level. Driving restrictions went into effect in public agencies for the second time since January 15th. On January 17th, only vehicles with odd-number license plates can drive on roads. Moreover, 80 construction sites operated by administrative and public agencies that emit air pollutants must either cut or adjust their operation hours. In line with the emergency measures, public transit services in Seoul are provided free of charge during rush hour. This applies to passengers using public transit before 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. However, they must pay public transit fares when traveling outside of Seoul, as Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon are not providing public transportation free of charge. After free public transit services were provided for the first time on January 15th, traffic in Seoul had decreased by a mere 1.8 percent compared with the previous week. While critics say that the emergency measures have almost zero effect compared with the 4.8 billion won invested in them, the Seoul City government says it will continue to provide free public transit services, because "overdoing it" is better than doing nothing.

Air Pollution Measures

2018.01.17

