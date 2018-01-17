KBS NEWS

세계적 거장 예술품을 ‘고철’로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
세계적 거장 예술품을 ‘고철’로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
부산 해운대구청이 해운대해수욕장에 있던 세계적 설치미술의 거장인 데니스 오펜하임의 작품을...
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美엽기부모 ‘충격’
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美 엽기 부모 ‘충격’
[앵커] 미국 캘리포니아주에서 2살 어린 아이부터 29살 다 큰 자식들까지 집에 가둔 채, 쇠사슬로...

Crypto Petition
입력 2018.01.17 (14:57) | 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

More than 215,000 people have signed a petition to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae opposing cryptocurrency regulations, compelling the government to offer an official response to the petition. Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon, however, said that bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading requires reasonable regulations in whatever form possible.​

[Pkg]

More than 200,000 people signed a petition to Cheong Wa Dae opposing cryptocurrency regulations in just 20 days since the petition was registered. The government has to provide its official position if the number of petitioners exceed 200,000 within a month. Petitioners were against the shutdown of virtual currency exchanges, claiming that the economy should not go into decline because of unreasonable restrictions. Cheong Wa Dae plans to answer the cryptocurrency petition after replying to other petitions that fulfilled the condition for an official response. President Moon Jae-in, who had not said much about digital currencies, recently criticized the inter-ministerial confusion over cryptocurrency measures. He said it's not good for the government to be seen as clumsy by disclosing each ministry's position before coming to an inter-departmental agreement.

[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Cheong Wa Dae Spokesman) : "He asked for closer inter-ministerial cooperation and tighter management of policy-making procedures."

The government has made its position clear about regulating virtual currencies. Deputy Prime Minister Kim Dong-yeon said on a radio show that reasonable regulations of any form are needed and shutting down cryptocurrency exchanges is still a viable option.

[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Deputy PM for Economic Affairs (TBS Radio Show)) : "It's a viable option, but there are many problems such as overseas deposits and withdrawals. The ministries need to engage in serious talks."

He added that the government is discussing detailed plans on taxation and real-name accounts, and a comprehensive set of countermeasures will be announced as soon as possible.
