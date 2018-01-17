[Anchor Lead]



As Korea and China announced plans to strictly regulate bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, prices have plunged around the world. Some experts say that digital currency regulations can only be effective if several countries work together.



[Pkg]



Bitcoin, which used to trade at around 14 million won, fell to the 12 million won level in just one day. Reuters reported that Bitcoin tumbled to a four-week low at the Luxembourg-based exchange. The digital currency traded at the 12-million-won level in New York and it was on track to its biggest one-day fall. The UK-based news agency noted that the plunge was driven by the repeated warning messages by the Korean and Chinese governments of curbing the cryptocurrency market. Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said in a radio show that closing down cryptocurrency exchanges remains a viable option. Also, Chinese authorities have launched additional crackdowns on virtual currencies.



[Soundbite] Jemima Kelly(Reuters Economy Reporter)



China had actually halted all Bitcoin trading in mainland China last year. Chinese authorities have also threatened to cut power supplies to data mining centers, which would effectively ban all Bitcoin mining. However, some point out that regulations by individual governments can only do so much. Virtual currencies are traded in electronic form in network-linked virtual spaces, so regulations can be effective only when several countries work together.

Digital Regulations

입력 2018.01.17 (14:59) 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today

