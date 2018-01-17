[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea held talks Wednesday on key details associated with the North's plan to join the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The two sides opened their working-level talks at 10 a.m. at the Peace House, the North Korean side of Panmunjom. Agenda items included the size of the North's Olympic delegation, transportation, costs, a joint appearance at the opening ceremony and a unified women's ice hockey team. North Korea has also offered to send a delegation to the upcoming Paralympic Games following the Olympics. The outcome of Wednesday's talks is expected to be discussed at the International Olympic Committee's meeting with officials from the Koreas slated for Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Inter-Korean Talks

입력 2018.01.17 (15:00) 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today

