[Anchor Lead]



The government aims to increase the share of women among senior level civil servants to ten percent by 2022 and reduce public officials’ overtime hours by 40%. President Moon Jae-in asked his cabinet to come up with a reform plan by next month. He also vowed to draft additional measures to support businesses struggling with the recent minimum wage hike.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in led a cabinet meeting to discuss comprehensive reform measures for state agencies. Regarding personnel affairs, President Moon first called for the increase of high-level female civil servants to 10% and female management staff at public corporations to 20% by the year 2022. Plans to reduce overtime work hour by 40% and encourage full usage of annual vacation days by 2022 were also included in the comprehensive measures.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I ask for government-wide measures to be ready by next month. We must reform so that the public can take part more extensively in the policy-making process."



President Moon also urged utmost government effort for the increased minimum wage to take root in society. He said that easing the wage gap is the way to guarantee humane lives for workers and achieve income-led economic growth. During a dinner with leaders of small and medium businesses and venture firms, the president said he deeply understands their struggles and difficulties, and promised to put forth more measures in addition to providing employment stabilization funds.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Additional measures will be announced soon such as concerning lower credit card fees and benefits for small-scale employers creating jobs."



President Moon said that to many businesspeople, expensive rental costs and unfair franchise practices are bigger burdens than employee wages, and promised to deliver measures on those issues as well.

Labor Reforms

입력 2018.01.17 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government aims to increase the share of women among senior level civil servants to ten percent by 2022 and reduce public officials’ overtime hours by 40%. President Moon Jae-in asked his cabinet to come up with a reform plan by next month. He also vowed to draft additional measures to support businesses struggling with the recent minimum wage hike.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in led a cabinet meeting to discuss comprehensive reform measures for state agencies. Regarding personnel affairs, President Moon first called for the increase of high-level female civil servants to 10% and female management staff at public corporations to 20% by the year 2022. Plans to reduce overtime work hour by 40% and encourage full usage of annual vacation days by 2022 were also included in the comprehensive measures.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I ask for government-wide measures to be ready by next month. We must reform so that the public can take part more extensively in the policy-making process."



President Moon also urged utmost government effort for the increased minimum wage to take root in society. He said that easing the wage gap is the way to guarantee humane lives for workers and achieve income-led economic growth. During a dinner with leaders of small and medium businesses and venture firms, the president said he deeply understands their struggles and difficulties, and promised to put forth more measures in addition to providing employment stabilization funds.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Additional measures will be announced soon such as concerning lower credit card fees and benefits for small-scale employers creating jobs."



President Moon said that to many businesspeople, expensive rental costs and unfair franchise practices are bigger burdens than employee wages, and promised to deliver measures on those issues as well.