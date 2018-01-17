KBS NEWS

Illicit NIS Funds
입력 2018.01.17 (15:04) | 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors are targeting former President Lee Myung-bak, who is suspected of making illegal use of National Intelligence Service funds and involvement in the corruption scandal surrounding the car parts maker DAS. Lee's close aide, Kim Paik-joon, was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of receiving hundreds of millions of won in illegal funds from the National Intelligence Service. ​

[Pkg]

Former presidential planning secretary Kim Baek-joon has been arrested. He is being charged with accepting bribes and causing Treasury losses under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. The Seoul Central District Court said it decided to issue the arrest warrant for Kim because there is enough reason for suspicion and the possibility of Kim destroying evidence. Kim is one of Lee Myung-bak's closest aides. While serving in the Lee Myung-bak administration, he managed Lee's assets and family matters. Kim is being charged with receiving a total of 400 million won from the National Intelligence Service, including 200 million won that he received in May 2008 in a parking lot near Cheong Wa Dae. Kim strongly denied the accusations, but the prosecutors have obtained testimonies from former NIS chiefs Kim Sung-ho and Won Sei-hoon, who said they received reports that the NIS funds had been provided to Kim Baek-joon. Over the next 20 days of Kim's arrest, the prosecutors will zero in on whether anyone from above was involved in the illegal NIS funds. Kim's testimony will largely determine if former President Lee Myung-bak will be subject to investigation as well. The prosecutors have obtained testimony that Lee Myung-bak knew about the NIS bribes. The testimony was provided by former NIS official Kim Joo-sung in a recent investigation. It is also the first concrete testimony pointing to Lee Myung-bak's involvement in the case. The prosecutors have also arrested former presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-mo for receiving over 50 million won in illegal funds from the National Intelligence Service while serving in the Lee Myung-bak administration.
  • Illicit NIS Funds
    • 입력 2018.01.17 (15:04)
    • 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43)
    News Today
Illicit NIS Funds
