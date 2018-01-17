[Anchor Lead]



The police on Tuesday questioned the physician in charge at a Seoul hospital where four infants died suddenly and in close succession last month. Authorities wanted to determine whether medical negligence was to blame for the babies’ deaths.



Professor Cho Su-jin, who is in charge of the intensive care unit (ICU) for newborns at Ewha Womans University Medical Center Mokdong Hospital, was summoned by police. She was the attending physician of the infants who died in the ICU and is a suspect accused of manslaughter. Professor Cho did not respond to reporters' questions.



[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(Director of newborn ICU at Ewha Medical Center) : "(Can you tell us about the first report you received on the day the deaths occurred?) I'm sorry."



Her lawyer spoke on her behalf. The lawyer said that they must first verify how the babies became infected with the Citrobacter freundii bacteria before laying responsibility on the doctors.



[Soundbite] Lee Seong-hee(Lawyer) : "I think it's excessive to lay all blame on the nurse who was simply at the scene or the chief physician."



The professor did not engage in police questioning, citing health concerns. She only handed in an opinion letter by her lawyer and returned home after two hours. The police intended to grill Cho, who is the physician in charge and also chief of the ICU, regarding her involvement in the case as investigators believe the infection originated from within the hospital caused by poor medical management. Therefore the police will summon her a second time in the near future to question her on the allegations.

Medical Negligence

