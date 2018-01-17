KBS NEWS

뉴스

세계적 거장 예술품을 ‘고철’로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
세계적 거장 예술품을 ‘고철’로 처분했다고?…거센 비난 여론
부산 해운대구청이 해운대해수욕장에 있던 세계적 설치미술의 거장인 데니스 오펜하임의 작품을...
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美엽기부모 ‘충격’
자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금…공포의 美 엽기 부모 ‘충격’
[앵커] 미국 캘리포니아주에서 2살 어린 아이부터 29살 다 큰 자식들까지 집에 가둔 채, 쇠사슬로...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Medical Negligence
입력 2018.01.17 (15:06) | 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Medical Negligence 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The police on Tuesday questioned the physician in charge at a Seoul hospital where four infants died suddenly and in close succession last month. Authorities wanted to determine whether medical negligence was to blame for the babies’ deaths.

[Pkg]

Professor Cho Su-jin, who is in charge of the intensive care unit (ICU) for newborns at Ewha Womans University Medical Center Mokdong Hospital, was summoned by police. She was the attending physician of the infants who died in the ICU and is a suspect accused of manslaughter. Professor Cho did not respond to reporters' questions.

[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(Director of newborn ICU at Ewha Medical Center) : "(Can you tell us about the first report you received on the day the deaths occurred?) I'm sorry."

Her lawyer spoke on her behalf. The lawyer said that they must first verify how the babies became infected with the Citrobacter freundii bacteria before laying responsibility on the doctors.

[Soundbite] Lee Seong-hee(Lawyer) : "I think it's excessive to lay all blame on the nurse who was simply at the scene or the chief physician."

The professor did not engage in police questioning, citing health concerns. She only handed in an opinion letter by her lawyer and returned home after two hours. The police intended to grill Cho, who is the physician in charge and also chief of the ICU, regarding her involvement in the case as investigators believe the infection originated from within the hospital caused by poor medical management. Therefore the police will summon her a second time in the near future to question her on the allegations.
  • Medical Negligence
    • 입력 2018.01.17 (15:06)
    • 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43)
    News Today
Medical Negligence
[Anchor Lead]

The police on Tuesday questioned the physician in charge at a Seoul hospital where four infants died suddenly and in close succession last month. Authorities wanted to determine whether medical negligence was to blame for the babies’ deaths.

[Pkg]

Professor Cho Su-jin, who is in charge of the intensive care unit (ICU) for newborns at Ewha Womans University Medical Center Mokdong Hospital, was summoned by police. She was the attending physician of the infants who died in the ICU and is a suspect accused of manslaughter. Professor Cho did not respond to reporters' questions.

[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(Director of newborn ICU at Ewha Medical Center) : "(Can you tell us about the first report you received on the day the deaths occurred?) I'm sorry."

Her lawyer spoke on her behalf. The lawyer said that they must first verify how the babies became infected with the Citrobacter freundii bacteria before laying responsibility on the doctors.

[Soundbite] Lee Seong-hee(Lawyer) : "I think it's excessive to lay all blame on the nurse who was simply at the scene or the chief physician."

The professor did not engage in police questioning, citing health concerns. She only handed in an opinion letter by her lawyer and returned home after two hours. The police intended to grill Cho, who is the physician in charge and also chief of the ICU, regarding her involvement in the case as investigators believe the infection originated from within the hospital caused by poor medical management. Therefore the police will summon her a second time in the near future to question her on the allegations.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Illicit NIS Funds
  2. 다음기사 Unmanned Shops
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.세계적 거장 예술품을 ‘고철’로 처분했다고? …비난 여론
  2. 2.정용화 ‘경희대 아이돌’ 논란에 “모든 게 제 잘못”
  3. 3.아이유가 10대 팬들 일찍 집에 보낸 이유 알고보니…
  4. 4.자녀 13명 쇠사슬 묶고 감금 …공포의 美엽기 부모 ‘충격’
  5. 5.‘가짜 총’ 든 강도 …‘진짜 총’ 든 경비원 만났을 때
  6. 6.신들린 운전 솜씨(?)로 사고 위기 모면
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.