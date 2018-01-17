KBS NEWS

입력 2018.01.17 (15:07) | 수정 2018.01.17 (16:43) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Fast advances in several scientific fields from artificial intelligence to the internet of things hold great promise for the future. But in the near-term such progress, in tandem with rising wages, has resulted in more retailers and service providers turning to unmanned systems to cut costs.

[Pkg]

This is a convenience store that is operated around the clock without a human employee. A customer uses a credit card to get authorization to open the store door. Customers also have to scan the bar codes themselves and use the self checkout counter to pay for their purchases.

[Soundbite] Seo Jin-hye(Seoul Resident) : "I thought self-service would be more inconvenient, but it turned out to be very simple."

This company, which now test-runs five unmanned convenience stores, is rushing to increase the number of self stores in order to make it easy for storeowners to run the stores during the late-night hours.

[Soundbite] Lee Sang-hyeon(Unmanned Convenience Store Manager) : "It's not easy to get part-time workers for late night hours and, even when I do, I have to pay them more."

Fast food restaurants also have adopted a large number of self-order machines. This company, which installed self-order machines at 650 locations or about half of all its franchised stores, found that one machine does the work of more than one person.

[Soundbite] Yun So-yeon(Fast Food Restaurant Employee) : "One unmanned POS does the work of about 1.5 persons. The machine helps boost sales."

Gas stations, PC cafes, and other service providers are also quickly adopting the unmanned system. This gas station installed three self-service pumps two months ago and cut down its part-time employees from six to four. At present, some 2,400 gas stations, or 20% of the total, have gone self-service. Unmanned shops are quickly spreading, powered by the fourth industrial revolution and an increased minimum wage. Therefore, the competition to get fewer available jobs is expected to grow more intense.
