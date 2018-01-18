Olympic Joint Entry

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have agreed to stage a joint entrance at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony and to field a joint women’s hockey team. Athletes from the two Koreas will train together at the North’s Masikryong ski resort, and a cultural event will be held at the scenic Kumgangsan Mountain area in the North. The preparations for North Korea’s participation at the Winter Games are well under way.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea have agreed on the joint entrance of their athletes at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. The joint team will carry the Korean Unification flag. The two Koreas have also agreed to set up a joint women's ice hockey team. The North has decided to send a taekwondo team comprising some 30 members to stage taekwondo demonstrations in Seoul and PyeongChang. North Korea will also dispatch a cheering squad of some 230 people to cheer jointly with their South Korean counterparts. The two Koreas have also agreed to guarantee the cheering activities of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan. The North Korean delegation has also decided on the travel route to the South. The North Korean Olympic delegation, athletes, cheering squad, taekwondo performers and journalists will arrive in the South by train using the Gyeongui Line, which was previously used to reach the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The North Korean athletes will arrive on February 1, while the remaining teams will follow on February 7. A North Korean delegation will also visit the South on January 25-27 to check the Olympic venues and facilities. In addition, a North Korean delegation of more than 150 people will visit the South to attend the Winter Paralympics. Prior to the beginning of the PyeongChang Olympics, the two Koreas will hold a joint cultural event in the Kumgangsan Mountain area in the North. Skiers from the South and the North will train together at the Masikryong Ski Resort located in North Korea.



[Soundbite] Chun Hae-sung(Vice Minister of Unification) : "The South Korean skiers who will be dispatched to the Masikryong Ski Resort are not national athletes, but they are just as talented."



South Korea will send its delegation on January 23-25 to check North Korea's facilities.

Olympic Joint Entry

입력 2018.01.18 (14:47) 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today

