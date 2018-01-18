KBS NEWS

새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
18일 오전 울산의 한 새마을금고에서 발생한 강도사건의 용의자가 경찰에 붙잡혔다. 용의자...
[특파원 리포트] 이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
"엑소, 엑소"두바이 국제공항에 일제히 환성이 터져 나왔다. 엑소가 공항 입국장에 모습을 드러낸 것이다...

기상·재해
Observing Sanctions
입력 2018.01.18 (14:50) | 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The inter-Korean talks are shaping up in line with President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges. But making sure that the South stays in line with U.N. sanctions on the North remains a challenge for the administration.

[Pkg]

The joint press release of the inter-Korean working-level talks does not mention the North's high-ranking delegation and its scope. With U.S. Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to attend the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the North apparently has yet to decide who will head its high-level delegation. The two Koreas have agreed on the joint entrance of their athletes. It will be the first joint entrance under the Korean Peninsula flag since the 2007 Winter Asian Games in Changchun. The Korean Unification flag will also be used in joint cheering. However, many politicians are unhappy about the fact that South Korea, the host-nation of the Winter Olympics, will be unable to use its national flag, especially given the fact that it took Korea three tries to win the bid to host the big event. The Masikryong ski resort, where skiers from the South and the North are to train together, was built in just six months by military troops at Kim Jong-un's order in 2013. It is one of the North's propaganda facilities along with Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang. South Koreans will likely travel to the North by land via the Donghae Line to participate in joint training and a cultural event in the Kumgangsan Mountain area. In this case, all three of the inter-Korean routes, including Panmunjom to be used by artists and the Gyeongui Line to be used by athletes, will likely be restored. However, the South Korean government has made it clear that the joint cultural event in the Kumgangsan area and the restoration of the Gyeongui Line have nothing to do with the re-opening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex or the resumption of the Mt. Kumgangsan tours. The North Korean delegation including athletes will likely reach 500-600 people instead of the initially planned 400-500. They include a cheering squad of some 230 people, more than 140 artists, a Paralympics team, some 150 journalists and about three dozen taekwondo performers. With the high-ranking delegation, the total number of North Korean officials and athletes scheduled to visit the South could surpass 600.
