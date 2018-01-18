KBS NEWS

뉴스

새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
18일 오전 울산의 한 새마을금고에서 발생한 강도사건의 용의자가 경찰에 붙잡혔다. 용의자...
[특파원 리포트] 이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
"엑소, 엑소"두바이 국제공항에 일제히 환성이 터져 나왔다. 엑소가 공항 입국장에 모습을 드러낸 것이다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Inter-Korean Hockey
입력 2018.01.18 (14:52) | 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Inter-Korean Hockey 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

In a meeting with South Korean hockey players, President Moon Jae-in said that an inter-Korean team will be an opportunity for them to overcome the hardships they have faced as players of a relatively unpopular sport in Korea. His remarks are seen as an attempt to console South Korean athletes who could end up being disappointed by the formation of a joint Korean team.​

[Pkg]

President Moon Jae-in visited the National Training Center in Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, where the athletes of South Korean national sports teams are making their final preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Moon first stopped by the training center for short track speed skaters. He encouraged the athletes with hugs and took photos together. He raised the issue of an inter-Korean unified team in a meeting with ice hockey players. The president said that whether or not a single team is formed, it will serve as an opportunity to boost public interest.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The formation of an single inter-Korean team will help promote the people's interest in the ice hockey team and serve as a good occasion to remove the hardships it faces as an unpopular sport."

Moon then had a luncheon with national sports team members, coaches and other related officials at the cafeteria of the training center. At the luncheon, the president said that an inter-Korean unified team participating in the Olympics will be recorded as a memorable moment in history and that a joint entry with North Korea and the formation of a single team will be a good starting point to thaw icy cross-border ties.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The North's participation has more meanings. I expect that it will be a good beginning to improve inter-Korean ties."

While expecting that North Korea's participation will help make the PyeongChang Olympics Games profitable and successful, Moon proposed to hold an Olympiad of healing and peace in South Korea this time.
  • Inter-Korean Hockey
    • 입력 2018.01.18 (14:52)
    • 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54)
    News Today
Inter-Korean Hockey
[Anchor Lead]

In a meeting with South Korean hockey players, President Moon Jae-in said that an inter-Korean team will be an opportunity for them to overcome the hardships they have faced as players of a relatively unpopular sport in Korea. His remarks are seen as an attempt to console South Korean athletes who could end up being disappointed by the formation of a joint Korean team.​

[Pkg]

President Moon Jae-in visited the National Training Center in Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, where the athletes of South Korean national sports teams are making their final preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Moon first stopped by the training center for short track speed skaters. He encouraged the athletes with hugs and took photos together. He raised the issue of an inter-Korean unified team in a meeting with ice hockey players. The president said that whether or not a single team is formed, it will serve as an opportunity to boost public interest.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The formation of an single inter-Korean team will help promote the people's interest in the ice hockey team and serve as a good occasion to remove the hardships it faces as an unpopular sport."

Moon then had a luncheon with national sports team members, coaches and other related officials at the cafeteria of the training center. At the luncheon, the president said that an inter-Korean unified team participating in the Olympics will be recorded as a memorable moment in history and that a joint entry with North Korea and the formation of a single team will be a good starting point to thaw icy cross-border ties.

[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The North's participation has more meanings. I expect that it will be a good beginning to improve inter-Korean ties."

While expecting that North Korea's participation will help make the PyeongChang Olympics Games profitable and successful, Moon proposed to hold an Olympiad of healing and peace in South Korea this time.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Observing Sanctions
  2. 다음기사 “Political Retribution”
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’ …두바이 관광청도 놀라
  2. 2.개그맨·아이돌·기획자까지 1인3역 …송은이 ‘삼중생활’
  3. 3.文 대통령 “MB, 盧 전 대통령 죽음·정치보복 거론에 분노”
  4. 4.최악 미세먼지 속 건강 지키는 4가지 생활 습관
  5. 5.울산 새마을금고 강도 7시간 만에 거제서 검거
  6. 6.도난 차량 몰다 사고 낸 ‘10대 운전자’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.