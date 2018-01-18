Inter-Korean Hockey

[Anchor Lead]



In a meeting with South Korean hockey players, President Moon Jae-in said that an inter-Korean team will be an opportunity for them to overcome the hardships they have faced as players of a relatively unpopular sport in Korea. His remarks are seen as an attempt to console South Korean athletes who could end up being disappointed by the formation of a joint Korean team.​



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in visited the National Training Center in Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, where the athletes of South Korean national sports teams are making their final preparations for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Moon first stopped by the training center for short track speed skaters. He encouraged the athletes with hugs and took photos together. He raised the issue of an inter-Korean unified team in a meeting with ice hockey players. The president said that whether or not a single team is formed, it will serve as an opportunity to boost public interest.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The formation of an single inter-Korean team will help promote the people's interest in the ice hockey team and serve as a good occasion to remove the hardships it faces as an unpopular sport."



Moon then had a luncheon with national sports team members, coaches and other related officials at the cafeteria of the training center. At the luncheon, the president said that an inter-Korean unified team participating in the Olympics will be recorded as a memorable moment in history and that a joint entry with North Korea and the formation of a single team will be a good starting point to thaw icy cross-border ties.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The North's participation has more meanings. I expect that it will be a good beginning to improve inter-Korean ties."



While expecting that North Korea's participation will help make the PyeongChang Olympics Games profitable and successful, Moon proposed to hold an Olympiad of healing and peace in South Korea this time.

Inter-Korean Hockey

입력 2018.01.18 (14:52) 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today

