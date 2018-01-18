[Anchor Lead]



Former President Lee Myung-bak has made a rare public statement about the prosecution’s investigation into wrongdoings during his administration. He called the prosecutorial probe political retaliation over the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun. Lee said that the probe should directly take aim at him, rather than his aides. ​



[Pkg]



Former President Lee Myung-bak began his statement by saying that he feels very sorry and frustrated. Lee said that he has been going through great difficulties over the past five years since his retirement due to investigations into his signature projects, which include resource diplomacy and the restoration of the nation's four major rivers. However, he stressed that he was not involved in any corruption while he was in power. The former president said that he feels frustrated, and says the distortion of history and retaliatory politics are shaking the foundation of the nation. He then labeled the ongoing prosecutorial investigation as political revenge.



[Soundbite] Fmr. President Lee Myung-bak : "Many people are seeing the probe as political maneuvering to destroy the conservative bloc and as political reprisal over the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun."



He said that it is obvious that the prosecutorial investigation's ultimate target from the beginning is him. While pledging that he would take responsibility, Lee demanded that the prosecution stop bothering public officials who devoted themselves to the nation.



[Soundbite] Fmr. President Lee Myung-bak : "The ultimate responsibility of everything lies in me. Hold me responsible and don't frame and bother public officials."



After reading a three-minute, prepared statement, the former president finished by wishing success for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



He declined to take questions from reporters.

“Political Retribution”

입력 2018.01.18 (14:54) 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today

