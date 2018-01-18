KBS NEWS

뉴스

새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
새마을금고 강도 “생활고 때문에”…1억 천만 원 모두 회수
18일 오전 울산의 한 새마을금고에서 발생한 강도사건의 용의자가 경찰에 붙잡혔다. 용의자...
[특파원 리포트] 이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’…두바이 관광청도 깜짝 놀라
"엑소, 엑소"두바이 국제공항에 일제히 환성이 터져 나왔다. 엑소가 공항 입국장에 모습을 드러낸 것이다...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
Air Quality Warnings
입력 2018.01.18 (14:56) | 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today
동영상영역 시작
Air Quality Warnings 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The brutal cold wave has let up but now the sky is nowhere to be seen. Fine dust has blanketed the capital and surrounding areas. Yellow dust was reported on Thursday.

[Pkg]

Downtown Seoul battled the freezing cold up until last week. Now the city is dealing with poor air quality caused by fine dust. Citizens don't like both the cold and poor air quality, but they would prefer being cold.

[Soundbite] Park Na-yun(Ulsan Resident) : "I like the warm weather. But air quality is better on cold days, so I prefer the cold."

This is the weather chart for last week when the country was under a freezing cold spell. Fine dust particles had no time to gather and were carried away by strong winds formed by the cold continental high pressure front. This is yesterday's weather map. No particular atmospheric pressure remains around the Korean Peninsula while fine dust is flowing in together with warm westerly winds. But the dust continues to pile up blocked by a large high pressure system in the east.

[Soundbite] Sin Beom-cheol(Nat'l Institute of Environmental Research) : "Fine dust levels are high in China too. The dust is not moving out of Korea either, so overall density is worsening in both countries, leading to the current situation."

The static atmosphere contains fine dust blowing from China and also those produced at home. On top of this, yellow dust originating from Inner Mongolia is forecast on Thursday. For the time being there is even no news of rain which can modestly bring down the dust density. Some experts say the fine dust crisis can continue through as long as the middle of next week.
  • Air Quality Warnings
    • 입력 2018.01.18 (14:56)
    • 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54)
    News Today
Air Quality Warnings
[Anchor Lead]

The brutal cold wave has let up but now the sky is nowhere to be seen. Fine dust has blanketed the capital and surrounding areas. Yellow dust was reported on Thursday.

[Pkg]

Downtown Seoul battled the freezing cold up until last week. Now the city is dealing with poor air quality caused by fine dust. Citizens don't like both the cold and poor air quality, but they would prefer being cold.

[Soundbite] Park Na-yun(Ulsan Resident) : "I like the warm weather. But air quality is better on cold days, so I prefer the cold."

This is the weather chart for last week when the country was under a freezing cold spell. Fine dust particles had no time to gather and were carried away by strong winds formed by the cold continental high pressure front. This is yesterday's weather map. No particular atmospheric pressure remains around the Korean Peninsula while fine dust is flowing in together with warm westerly winds. But the dust continues to pile up blocked by a large high pressure system in the east.

[Soundbite] Sin Beom-cheol(Nat'l Institute of Environmental Research) : "Fine dust levels are high in China too. The dust is not moving out of Korea either, so overall density is worsening in both countries, leading to the current situation."

The static atmosphere contains fine dust blowing from China and also those produced at home. On top of this, yellow dust originating from Inner Mongolia is forecast on Thursday. For the time being there is even no news of rain which can modestly bring down the dust density. Some experts say the fine dust crisis can continue through as long as the middle of next week.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 “Political Retribution”
  2. 다음기사 Battling Fine Dust
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.이슬람 금기 허문 엑소 ‘파워’ …두바이 관광청도 놀라
  2. 2.개그맨·아이돌·기획자까지 1인3역 …송은이 ‘삼중생활’
  3. 3.文 대통령 “MB, 盧 전 대통령 죽음·정치보복 거론에 분노”
  4. 4.최악 미세먼지 속 건강 지키는 4가지 생활 습관
  5. 5.울산 새마을금고 강도 7시간 만에 거제서 검거
  6. 6.도난 차량 몰다 사고 낸 ‘10대 운전자’
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.