The brutal cold wave has let up but now the sky is nowhere to be seen. Fine dust has blanketed the capital and surrounding areas. Yellow dust was reported on Thursday.



Downtown Seoul battled the freezing cold up until last week. Now the city is dealing with poor air quality caused by fine dust. Citizens don't like both the cold and poor air quality, but they would prefer being cold.



[Soundbite] Park Na-yun(Ulsan Resident) : "I like the warm weather. But air quality is better on cold days, so I prefer the cold."



This is the weather chart for last week when the country was under a freezing cold spell. Fine dust particles had no time to gather and were carried away by strong winds formed by the cold continental high pressure front. This is yesterday's weather map. No particular atmospheric pressure remains around the Korean Peninsula while fine dust is flowing in together with warm westerly winds. But the dust continues to pile up blocked by a large high pressure system in the east.



[Soundbite] Sin Beom-cheol(Nat'l Institute of Environmental Research) : "Fine dust levels are high in China too. The dust is not moving out of Korea either, so overall density is worsening in both countries, leading to the current situation."



The static atmosphere contains fine dust blowing from China and also those produced at home. On top of this, yellow dust originating from Inner Mongolia is forecast on Thursday. For the time being there is even no news of rain which can modestly bring down the dust density. Some experts say the fine dust crisis can continue through as long as the middle of next week.

Air Quality Warnings

입력 2018.01.18 (14:56) 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today

