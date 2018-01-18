[Anchor Lead]



Amid high levels of fine dust and yellow dust in the air, Seoul city is offering free public transportation during peak commute hours on the subways and buses for the third time this week. It appears to be Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s method of tackling the fine dust issue, though the efficacy of the measure is disputed.



Free public transportation starting from the early morning commute continues for the second day on Thursday in capital Seoul. Most citizens understand the cause but question whether the measure is effective.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-cheol(Office Worker) : "It feels the same. I think it's almost ludicrous to discuss the effect."



Findings support their suspicion. Rush hour traffic in the capital city was down a mere 1.7% compared to 2 weeks ago. And the decrease in traffic compared to this past Monday when the free transport measure was implemented for the first time doesn't appear significant either. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has refuted fierce criticism especially hurled by Gyeonggi-do Province that nearly five billion won in free fares is wasted every day.



[Soundbite] Park Won-soon(Seoul Mayor) : "In this grave situation, Gyeonggi-do Province tells Seoul to stop the measure. But what are they doing? I think Gyeonggi officials will be criticized by their people."



Seoul city budgeted approximately 24.9 billion won for free public transportation. With three days of free rides offered this year, the city has spent more than half of that allotted amount in just a week.

Battling Fine Dust

