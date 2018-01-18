[Anchor Lead]



The music of K-pop boy band EXO was featured during a water show in Dubai. Thousands of Korean Wave fans in the Middle East flocked to the event, showcasing the global popularity of K-pop.



[Pkg]



This is a water fountain outside the world's highest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. K-pop music is featured during the world famous Dubai water show, regarded among the top three in the world. The song heats up the festive mood. Thousands of fans sing along to the song and shout to the top of their lungs.



[Soundbite] (Fan of EXO)



K-pop was featured for the first time at the Dubai Water Fountain show which used to mainly showcase traditional Arab tunes and famous pop melodies. Local media covered every movement of the K-pop boy band EXO in real time.



[Soundbite] Suho(EXO Member) : "Not only us, but K-pop receives much love in the Middle East. We want to meet more fans in the region through more activities."



There is high expectation the vivacious K-pop will bring more energy to the water show.



[Soundbite] Issam Kazim(CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism &Commerce Marketing):



Local media noted the significance saying that K-pop stood shoulder to shoulder with other world-renowned pop music in the Middle East.

K-Pop in Dubai

입력 2018.01.18 (14:59) 수정 2018.01.18 (16:54) News Today

