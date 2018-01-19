Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Momoland JooE showed her special performance. It's called "wiping the window". She made a sound exactly like a window cleaner. All members and fans could not stop laughing! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Sunmi, Infinite, Oh My Girl, Momoland, Chung Ha, Kriesha Chu, JBJ, MXM, HandsomeBoys, The EastLight, N.Flying, and so on.





[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.19

입력 2018.01.19 (14:02) 페이스북 Live

