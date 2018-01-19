KBS NEWS

뉴스

심석희 SNS에 쏟아진 위로…“이미 훌륭한 사람, 항상 응원합니다”
“아직도 이런 일이…” SNS 심석희 위로 쇄도
어제(18일) 2018 평창동계올림픽에서 유력한 금메달 후보로 손꼽히는 쇼트트랙 심석희(한국체대)가...
드론의 극적 인명 구조…바다서 세계 최초
[영상] 세계 첫 ‘드론 해양구조’…70초 만에 10대 2명 구해
호주 해변에서 파도에 휩쓸린 10대 두 명이 드론 덕분에 극적으로 목숨을 건졌습니다. 바다에서...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.19
입력 2018.01.19 (14:02) 페이스북 Live
[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.19
Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Momoland JooE showed her special performance. It's called "wiping the window". She made a sound exactly like a window cleaner. All members and fans could not stop laughing! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Sunmi, Infinite, Oh My Girl, Momoland, Chung Ha, Kriesha Chu, JBJ, MXM, HandsomeBoys, The EastLight, N.Flying, and so on.

  • [스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.19
    • 입력 2018.01.19 (14:02)
    페이스북 Live
[스폿 @ 뮤직뱅크 라이브] 2018.01.19
Check out a live stream of your favorite K-Pop star spotted on their way to KBS music show, 'Music Bank'. Today, Momoland JooE showed her special performance. It's called "wiping the window". She made a sound exactly like a window cleaner. All members and fans could not stop laughing! Plus, do not miss the interview with all the members of Sunmi, Infinite, Oh My Girl, Momoland, Chung Ha, Kriesha Chu, JBJ, MXM, HandsomeBoys, The EastLight, N.Flying, and so on.

KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.세계 최초 ‘드론 해양구조’…70초 만에 10대 2명 구해
  2. 2.국방부, “군 복무기간 18개월로 단계적 단축” 공식화
  3. 3.심석희, 선수촌 이탈했다 복귀…“코치에게 손찌검 당해”
  4. 4.추락 위기에 놓인 두 살배기, 시민들 ‘극적 구조’
  5. 5.곧 ‘8인 가구’ 박지헌 “식비만 한 달 400만 원”
  6. 6.이 총리 “아이스하키 발언으로 상처받은 분들께 사과”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.