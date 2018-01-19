Olympics & N. Korea

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has agreed to take part in the PyeongChang Olympics in four events, figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey. Representatives of the two Koreas will also begin to make mutual visits starting with an advance team of officials from next week.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea are confirmed to have agreed on North Korean athletes competing in a total of four events at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games - figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(Chair of Organizing Committee for PyeongChang 2018) : "The North will send athletes in figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey."



The two Koreas will field a joint women's ice hockey team consisting of 23 South Korean and five or six North Korean players.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "Over ten N. Korean athletes will come. But through training, five or six with better skills will be selected to join the team."



The two sides have also agreed on the total size of North Korea's athlete delegation but a final decision will be made during the Saturday meeting in Switzerland also attended by the International Olympic Committee. Starting next week, the South and North will also begin to make mutual visits in preparations for the Olympics. An advance team from South Korea will visit the North by land on Tuesday after which at least six occasions of visits and exchanges will continue until the Olympics' opening day. The two Koreas have also agreed to allow cheering activities by a pro-North Korea organization based in Japan in addition to North Korea's own cheering team. Pyongyang will also send a 150 member delegation including athletes to the Paralympic Games as well. Regarding support for North Korea, the IOC will pick up the bill on costs related to the North's athletes while expenses for other North Korean participants are expected to come from South Korea's Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund.

Olympics & N. Korea

입력 2018.01.19 (14:57) 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has agreed to take part in the PyeongChang Olympics in four events, figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey. Representatives of the two Koreas will also begin to make mutual visits starting with an advance team of officials from next week.



[Pkg]



South and North Korea are confirmed to have agreed on North Korean athletes competing in a total of four events at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games - figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey.



[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(Chair of Organizing Committee for PyeongChang 2018) : "The North will send athletes in figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey."



The two Koreas will field a joint women's ice hockey team consisting of 23 South Korean and five or six North Korean players.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "Over ten N. Korean athletes will come. But through training, five or six with better skills will be selected to join the team."



The two sides have also agreed on the total size of North Korea's athlete delegation but a final decision will be made during the Saturday meeting in Switzerland also attended by the International Olympic Committee. Starting next week, the South and North will also begin to make mutual visits in preparations for the Olympics. An advance team from South Korea will visit the North by land on Tuesday after which at least six occasions of visits and exchanges will continue until the Olympics' opening day. The two Koreas have also agreed to allow cheering activities by a pro-North Korea organization based in Japan in addition to North Korea's own cheering team. Pyongyang will also send a 150 member delegation including athletes to the Paralympic Games as well. Regarding support for North Korea, the IOC will pick up the bill on costs related to the North's athletes while expenses for other North Korean participants are expected to come from South Korea's Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund.