[K스타] 선미 ‘주인공’ 표절 시비…누리꾼 “의상·안무조차 비슷”
선미 신곡 ‘주인공’ 표절 시비 …누리꾼 “의상·안무조차 비슷”
가수 선미가 오늘(19일) 새롭게 발표한 신곡 '주인공'이 표절 시비에 휘말려 논란이 되고 있다...
심석희 SNS에 쏟아진 위로…“이미 훌륭한 사람, 항상 응원합니다”
“아직도 이런 일이…” SNS 심석희 위로 쇄도
어제(18일) 2018 평창동계올림픽에서 유력한 금메달 후보로 손꼽히는 쇼트트랙 심석희(한국체대)가...

Olympics & N. Korea
입력 2018.01.19 (14:57) | 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has agreed to take part in the PyeongChang Olympics in four events, figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey. Representatives of the two Koreas will also begin to make mutual visits starting with an advance team of officials from next week.

[Pkg]

South and North Korea are confirmed to have agreed on North Korean athletes competing in a total of four events at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games - figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey.

[Soundbite] Lee Hee-beom(Chair of Organizing Committee for PyeongChang 2018) : "The North will send athletes in figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and ice hockey."

The two Koreas will field a joint women's ice hockey team consisting of 23 South Korean and five or six North Korean players.

[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Unification Minister) : "Over ten N. Korean athletes will come. But through training, five or six with better skills will be selected to join the team."

The two sides have also agreed on the total size of North Korea's athlete delegation but a final decision will be made during the Saturday meeting in Switzerland also attended by the International Olympic Committee. Starting next week, the South and North will also begin to make mutual visits in preparations for the Olympics. An advance team from South Korea will visit the North by land on Tuesday after which at least six occasions of visits and exchanges will continue until the Olympics' opening day. The two Koreas have also agreed to allow cheering activities by a pro-North Korea organization based in Japan in addition to North Korea's own cheering team. Pyongyang will also send a 150 member delegation including athletes to the Paralympic Games as well. Regarding support for North Korea, the IOC will pick up the bill on costs related to the North's athletes while expenses for other North Korean participants are expected to come from South Korea's Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund.
