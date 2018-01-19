Inter-Korean Travel

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korean skiers will train together at the Masikryong Ski Resort in the North. The resort was built for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2013 as a propaganda facility.



A South Korean delegation will visit North Korea on January 23 for a three-day stay to check the Kumgangsan Mountain area and the Masikryong Ski Resort. The delegation will travel by train via the Donghae Line. The delegation is tasked with checking the North Korean facilities where a joint cultural event will be held and where skiers from the South and the North will train together prior to the beginning of the PyeongChang Olympic Games -- late this month or early next month. The joint cultural event is scheduled for as early as late January. It will last one day. The joint skiing training at the Masikryong Resort is to be held over two days. An official from the Korea Ski Association said that the skiers who will take part in joint training are not national athletes. They will likely be selected from national youth and ordinary athletes. In addition to the land route, the South Korean delegation will also inspect the air route.



[Soundbite] Cheon Hae-sung(Vice Minister of Unification) : "We will also visit Kalma Airport in Wonsan to check if our athletes can use it when traveling to the North."



On January 25, the day when the South Korean delegation is to return home, a delegation from North Korea will visit the South for a three-day stay to check the facilities. However, controversy is expected to arise, as it has been confirmed that it was South Korea that first offered to hold a joint cultural event and skiing training amid the international community's sanctions against Pyongyang.

