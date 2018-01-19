Pressure Campaign

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the thaw in inter-Korean relations surrounding the Olympics, South Korea and the U.S. have pledged to continue their pressure on North Korea through the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula. In Canada, foreign ministers of 20 countries held a meeting to discuss stronger sanctions on Pyongyang, including a naval blockade.



[Pkg]



This is the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson that left the United States mainland early this month for the West Pacific. It is expected to arrive in waters near the Korean Peninsula around the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games next week. Three B-2 stealth bombers and six B-52 long-distance strategic bombers have recently been deployed to Guam. South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to continue the rotational deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea and its nearby regions as long as nuclear and missile threats from North Korea last. Foreign and defense vice ministers of the two countries held a meeting in Washington and agreed to firmly maintain and expand deterrence against the North while strengthening bilateral cooperation in achieving the shared goal of resolving the North Korean nuclear issue in a diplomatic and peaceful manner.



[Soundbite] Prof. Shin Beom-cheol(Korea National Diplomatic Agency) : "Despite improvement in inter-Korean relations, North Korean nuclear threats exist. So it means continued efforts by South Korea and the U.S. to deter North Korea's nuclear pursuit."



In Vancouver, Canada, foreign ministers of 20 countries, including the U.S. and Japan, gathered to discuss stronger sanctions on Pyongyang, including a naval blockade. However, controversy arose over possible policy disagreement between Seoul and Washington, as the government is known to have turned down a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine's request to enter a South Korean port. On Thursday, a U.S. Virginia-class nuclear submarine wanted to dock at Busan port to procure supplies and rest. However, it headed to Japan after the South Korean government asked it to go to a port in Jinhae.

Pressure Campaign

입력 2018.01.19 (15:01) 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Despite the thaw in inter-Korean relations surrounding the Olympics, South Korea and the U.S. have pledged to continue their pressure on North Korea through the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula. In Canada, foreign ministers of 20 countries held a meeting to discuss stronger sanctions on Pyongyang, including a naval blockade.



[Pkg]



This is the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson that left the United States mainland early this month for the West Pacific. It is expected to arrive in waters near the Korean Peninsula around the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games next week. Three B-2 stealth bombers and six B-52 long-distance strategic bombers have recently been deployed to Guam. South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to continue the rotational deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea and its nearby regions as long as nuclear and missile threats from North Korea last. Foreign and defense vice ministers of the two countries held a meeting in Washington and agreed to firmly maintain and expand deterrence against the North while strengthening bilateral cooperation in achieving the shared goal of resolving the North Korean nuclear issue in a diplomatic and peaceful manner.



[Soundbite] Prof. Shin Beom-cheol(Korea National Diplomatic Agency) : "Despite improvement in inter-Korean relations, North Korean nuclear threats exist. So it means continued efforts by South Korea and the U.S. to deter North Korea's nuclear pursuit."



In Vancouver, Canada, foreign ministers of 20 countries, including the U.S. and Japan, gathered to discuss stronger sanctions on Pyongyang, including a naval blockade. However, controversy arose over possible policy disagreement between Seoul and Washington, as the government is known to have turned down a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine's request to enter a South Korean port. On Thursday, a U.S. Virginia-class nuclear submarine wanted to dock at Busan port to procure supplies and rest. However, it headed to Japan after the South Korean government asked it to go to a port in Jinhae.