[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae says President Moon Jae-in was outraged to learn former President Lee Myung-bak said that the ongoing investigation into his aides was political retaliation for late President Roh Moo-hyun's death. The clash between a former and incumbent president: in our next report.



[Pkg]



Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Soo-hyun has said that President Moon Jae-in was outraged to hear former President Lee Myung-bak saying that the probe into his aides was an act of political retaliation against late President Roh Moo-hyun's death.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Cheong Wa Dae Spokesperson) : "President Moon Jae-in said he was angered by fmr. President Lee Myung-bak's remarks regarding political retaliation for the late President Roh Moo-hyun's death."



President Moon also said that Lee Myung-bak's remarks that the presidential office is manipulating prosecutors for political retaliation is an insult to the government.



[Soundbite] Park Soo-hyun(Cheong Wa Dae Spokesperson) : "The president said that someone who had served as president should not say things that deny the rule of law and cross the line in the world of politics."



A high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official said that the expression "the president's outrage" represents everything, including the belief that Lee Myung-bak's remarks shake the very foundation of the nation. The official added that although the president's opinion may affect prosecutorial investigations, sometimes in quite profound ways, eradicating irregularities as part of the government's innovation efforts is the surest way to minimize confusion.

Presidential Clash

입력 2018.01.19 (15:03) 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46) News Today

