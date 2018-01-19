[Anchor Lead]



The police have launched an investigation into allegations that Ewha Womans University Medical Center engaged in the practice of overstating medical expenses. Officials will also look into whether nurses administered injections in accordance with doctors' prescriptions.​​

​

[Pkg]



Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Mokdong, Seoul began using a nutrient injection called Smoflipid at its intensive care unit for newborns from last September. The hospital used around 100 bottles of the emulsion during the following three months. It also claimed them as expenses to the National Health Insurance Service. The issue is whether the 100 bottles of Smoflipid were used in accordance with doctor prescriptions and standard guidelines, which call for one bottle per infant. The police have found that the four dead infants shared one bottle in their injections, further mounting speculations. Also, the hospital claims it does not even know how many babies received the shots of Smoflipid. The police have also confirmed cases where the injection was administered differently from how it was prescribed by the doctor.



[Soundbite] Jo Seong-cheol(Representative for Bereaved Families) : "The latest incident is not about a one-off medical mistake but boils down to the hospital having violating the law to maximize profit."



The police are now examining whether the actual shots corresponded with prescriptions. Nurses who worked at the newborn ICU will be summoned for questioning Friday and Saturday for the police to probe the facts.

Hospital Investigation

News Today

