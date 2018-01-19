Overheating Real Estate

[Anchor Lead]



The government has expanded an investigation into the source of funds used to purchase apartments that have soared in value recently. It is also considering extending the minimum reconstruction term for apartment buildings from 30 to 40 years. ​



[Pkg]



The National Tax Service has uncovered cases of illegal property inheritance involving apartment transactions in Seoul's Gangnam area, where housing prices have skyrocketed recently. Some of such instances include jobless people in their 20s and newlywed couples in their 30s who recently purchased apartments in Gangnam, each costing one billion won. The sellers of the properties in question were the buyers' fathers. Another example is a 36-year-old homemaker without income who bought four apartments over the past three years. Their combined value reaches 2.5 billion won. The National Tax Service believes that all these people were able to buy pricey properties illegally. So far, more than 530 people have been caught for illegal property inheritance. They are currently under investigation. Authorities have also launched an investigation into transactions involving apartments in the Gangnam area subject to rebuilding. All kinds of evidence including local information, financing plans and tax reports are being used to ferret out perpetrators.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-shin(National Tax Service) : "We will operate our organization and personnel efficiently to expand the probe into the source of funds and continue close investigations into illegal real estate transactions."



The tax authorities are determined to catch those who purchase real estate using dubious money or inherit properties illegally as well as those who have someone else pay off their mortgages. The authorities have also significantly reduced the threshold amount of inherited real estate that is not subject to tax probes. Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mi said that the government must reconsider the apartment reconstruction term and safety regulations, as apartment rebuilding is often used to reap easy profits and is a waste of resources. Observers say that the apartment reconstruction term could be extended from the current 30 years to 40.

Overheating Real Estate

[Pkg]



