[Anchor Lead]



Incheon Airport's second terminal officially opened on Thursday. But there was some confusion on the first day, as officials had worried. Some passengers arrived at the wrong terminal and a few flights were reportedly delayed.



[Pkg]



A passenger plane glides into Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. It brought the first guests of the new terminal, which officially opened on Thursday. As she disembarked from the plane and set foot in the terminal, the first passenger received a round-trip flight ticket to Manila as a surprise gift.



[Soundbite] Jeong Yoo-jeong(First Passenger of Terminal 2) : "It was sometimes hard to use Terminal 1 during the peak season, as it was crowded with passengers. I expect the new terminal to boost convenience for travelers."



With the opening of the five-story terminal with two underground floors, Incheon International Airport has become the world's fifth largest airport that can accommodate 72 million people a year. Four airline companies, such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will use the new terminal. However, some confused passengers went to the wrong terminal on the first day. Chinese passengers of a Korean Air flight mistakenly went to Terminal 1, but made it back to Terminal 2 in time for their departure. Flight delays were also reported. A Korean Air flight bound for Hong Kong was delayed for some 50 minutes due to a glitch with a boarding pass reader. Passengers are advised to check their terminal in advance, since a 15-minute drive is needed to move between Terminals 1 and 2. If one goes to Terminal 1 by mistake, they go to Terminal 2 using a shuttle bus, which operates at 5 minute intervals. The airport plans to run special guide measures for passengers until the operation of the second terminal becomes stable.

New Incheon Terminal

입력 2018.01.19 (15:09) 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Incheon Airport's second terminal officially opened on Thursday. But there was some confusion on the first day, as officials had worried. Some passengers arrived at the wrong terminal and a few flights were reportedly delayed.



[Pkg]



A passenger plane glides into Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. It brought the first guests of the new terminal, which officially opened on Thursday. As she disembarked from the plane and set foot in the terminal, the first passenger received a round-trip flight ticket to Manila as a surprise gift.



[Soundbite] Jeong Yoo-jeong(First Passenger of Terminal 2) : "It was sometimes hard to use Terminal 1 during the peak season, as it was crowded with passengers. I expect the new terminal to boost convenience for travelers."



With the opening of the five-story terminal with two underground floors, Incheon International Airport has become the world's fifth largest airport that can accommodate 72 million people a year. Four airline companies, such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will use the new terminal. However, some confused passengers went to the wrong terminal on the first day. Chinese passengers of a Korean Air flight mistakenly went to Terminal 1, but made it back to Terminal 2 in time for their departure. Flight delays were also reported. A Korean Air flight bound for Hong Kong was delayed for some 50 minutes due to a glitch with a boarding pass reader. Passengers are advised to check their terminal in advance, since a 15-minute drive is needed to move between Terminals 1 and 2. If one goes to Terminal 1 by mistake, they go to Terminal 2 using a shuttle bus, which operates at 5 minute intervals. The airport plans to run special guide measures for passengers until the operation of the second terminal becomes stable.