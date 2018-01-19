KBS NEWS

뉴스

[K스타] 선미 ‘주인공’ 표절 시비…누리꾼 “의상·안무조차 비슷”
선미 신곡 ‘주인공’ 표절 시비 …누리꾼 “의상·안무조차 비슷”
가수 선미가 오늘(19일) 새롭게 발표한 신곡 '주인공'이 표절 시비에 휘말려 논란이 되고 있다...
심석희 SNS에 쏟아진 위로…“이미 훌륭한 사람, 항상 응원합니다”
“아직도 이런 일이…” SNS 심석희 위로 쇄도
어제(18일) 2018 평창동계올림픽에서 유력한 금메달 후보로 손꼽히는 쇼트트랙 심석희(한국체대)가...

TV엔 없다

스토리
뉴스
인터넷
스페셜
이슈
브랜드
뉴스
아카이브

프로그램

뉴스
스포츠
라디오
시사
경인
최신뉴스 정지 최신뉴스 재생 최신뉴스 이전기사 최신뉴스 다음기사
기상·재해
기상·재해 뉴스 멈춤 기상·재해 뉴스 시작
뉴스 검색
  • 기사인쇄
  • 기사본문 글자 크게
  • 기사본문 글자 작게
New Incheon Terminal
입력 2018.01.19 (15:09) | 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46) News Today
동영상영역 시작
New Incheon Terminal 저작권
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Incheon Airport's second terminal officially opened on Thursday. But there was some confusion on the first day, as officials had worried. Some passengers arrived at the wrong terminal and a few flights were reportedly delayed.

[Pkg]

A passenger plane glides into Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. It brought the first guests of the new terminal, which officially opened on Thursday. As she disembarked from the plane and set foot in the terminal, the first passenger received a round-trip flight ticket to Manila as a surprise gift.

[Soundbite] Jeong Yoo-jeong(First Passenger of Terminal 2) : "It was sometimes hard to use Terminal 1 during the peak season, as it was crowded with passengers. I expect the new terminal to boost convenience for travelers."

With the opening of the five-story terminal with two underground floors, Incheon International Airport has become the world's fifth largest airport that can accommodate 72 million people a year. Four airline companies, such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will use the new terminal. However, some confused passengers went to the wrong terminal on the first day. Chinese passengers of a Korean Air flight mistakenly went to Terminal 1, but made it back to Terminal 2 in time for their departure. Flight delays were also reported. A Korean Air flight bound for Hong Kong was delayed for some 50 minutes due to a glitch with a boarding pass reader. Passengers are advised to check their terminal in advance, since a 15-minute drive is needed to move between Terminals 1 and 2. If one goes to Terminal 1 by mistake, they go to Terminal 2 using a shuttle bus, which operates at 5 minute intervals. The airport plans to run special guide measures for passengers until the operation of the second terminal becomes stable.
  • New Incheon Terminal
    • 입력 2018.01.19 (15:09)
    • 수정 2018.01.19 (16:46)
    News Today
New Incheon Terminal
[Anchor Lead]

Incheon Airport's second terminal officially opened on Thursday. But there was some confusion on the first day, as officials had worried. Some passengers arrived at the wrong terminal and a few flights were reportedly delayed.

[Pkg]

A passenger plane glides into Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport. It brought the first guests of the new terminal, which officially opened on Thursday. As she disembarked from the plane and set foot in the terminal, the first passenger received a round-trip flight ticket to Manila as a surprise gift.

[Soundbite] Jeong Yoo-jeong(First Passenger of Terminal 2) : "It was sometimes hard to use Terminal 1 during the peak season, as it was crowded with passengers. I expect the new terminal to boost convenience for travelers."

With the opening of the five-story terminal with two underground floors, Incheon International Airport has become the world's fifth largest airport that can accommodate 72 million people a year. Four airline companies, such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will use the new terminal. However, some confused passengers went to the wrong terminal on the first day. Chinese passengers of a Korean Air flight mistakenly went to Terminal 1, but made it back to Terminal 2 in time for their departure. Flight delays were also reported. A Korean Air flight bound for Hong Kong was delayed for some 50 minutes due to a glitch with a boarding pass reader. Passengers are advised to check their terminal in advance, since a 15-minute drive is needed to move between Terminals 1 and 2. If one goes to Terminal 1 by mistake, they go to Terminal 2 using a shuttle bus, which operates at 5 minute intervals. The airport plans to run special guide measures for passengers until the operation of the second terminal becomes stable.
News Today 다른 기사
  1. 이전기사 Overheating Real Estate
  2. 다음기사 KOSPI 2,518.30 KOSDAQ 888.69
KBS 뉴스앱에서 대한민국 주요 이슈를 한 눈에 확인하세요
색다른 콘텐츠로 가득찬 KBS뉴스 페이스북, 지금 바로 '좋아요'를 눌러주세요
이시각 헤드라인
김가림의 생생 샌프란
멀티미디어뉴스
많이 본 뉴스
  1. 1.세계 최초 ‘드론 해양구조’…70초 만에 10대 2명 구해
  2. 2.국방부 “군 복무기간 18개월로 단계적 단축” 공식화
  3. 3.北, 현송월 등 예술단 사전점검단 7명 내일 파견 통지
  4. 4.“아직도 이런 일이…” SNS에 심석희 위로 쇄도
  5. 5.심석희, 선수촌 이탈 복귀…“코치에게 손찌검 당해”
  6. 6.이총리 “아이스하키 발언으로 상처받은 분들께 사과”
KBS뉴스는 여러분과 함께 만들어 갑니다. 뉴스참여 하러 가기
KBS NEWS SNS
[안내]인터넷/모바일에서도, 대한민국 대표뉴스 KBS 입니다 맨 위로 가기
방송프로그램보기
뉴스
시사다큐
스포츠
24시간 뉴스
라디오
1TV 뉴스
1TV 시사다큐
1TV 스포츠
2TV 뉴스
2TV 시사다큐
2TV 스포츠
뉴스
스포츠
시사다큐
인터넷스페셜
라디오
KBS 뉴스는 http://news.kbs.co.kr에서만 보실 수 있으며, 뉴스 기사는 KBS의 지적 재산으로 무단 전재-재배포를 금지합니다.
청소년보호책임자 : 정인석
Copyright © KBS All Rights Reserved.